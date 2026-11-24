Toy Story 3 Complete Edition is a worthwhile remaster, yet I couldn’t help but feel a little sad while playing it. There was a time when every Pixar and Dreamworks film gained a gaming adaptation, making each one feel like an event. Nowadays they’re seldom seen, with publishers focusing their attention elsewhere. Why nobody could see the value in making a game based on Toy Story 4 or 5, or even Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys, is a mystery to me.

Remasters of popular tie-ins appear to be a current trend, with the likes of Aspyr and Atari picking up the slack. This comes from the latter and can be bought alongside Toy Story Retro Round-Up or downloaded on its own. The comprehensive retro collection was my original draw, gaining the review treatment in October, while Toy Story 3 Complete Edition sat on the back burner, played sparingly between reviews of new releases.

Turns out it’s ideal for diving in and out of, featuring stages that last around thirty minutes, presumably to prevent children’s attention from waning or from being glued to the controller.

The story is told in retrospect, with Bonnie’s toys gathered around a board game – which acts as the stage select hub – retelling their recent escapades. Buzz, Jessie and Woody are all playable, each with slightly different skills. Buzz’s stages are more shooter focused and sci-fi themed, while Woody’s tend to be built around platforming. Some stages limit play to a single character, but others make all three playable and require switching between them, including a mission where the trio must work together to shut down a trash compactor. A hint system is in place, again making it ideal for younger gamers – if that wasn’t obvious already.

It only takes a few hours to play through the story, and by condensing the movie’s plot, it proves to be reasonably entertaining. Set pieces are common, and there’s a respectable amount of variety, alternating from simple stealth scenes to rail grinding around a rocket ship.

The real meat of the package is the Wild West-themed Toy Box mode, often likened to a prototype version of 2013’s Disney Infinity. This free-roaming mode focuses on rebuilding a town, which can be customised through placing and decorating buildings as you see fit. Every major purchase unlocks a bunch of new challenges, ensuring there’s always something to do and outlasting the story by fair few hours – there’s even an entire stunt park to unlock. Also vastly entertaining is the ability to drop-kick the Duplo-like townsfolk.

Despite being 16 years old, the visuals hold up well, helped by appealing effects such as fiery explosions and showers of confetti. I’m not sure if Atari sought to compile this collection or if Disney put their feelers out to see if they could find a publishing partner, but either way, this was a good choice to bring back. True to its name, it features all content too – a few Toy Box characters were exclusive to PS3. (Incidentally, I reviewed the Xbox 360 original when it was released in 2010 – back when we didn’t use scores.)

It provided food for thought too, making me wonder how the rest of Pixar’s recent films would have fared had they received the tie-in treatment. Turning Red and Inside Out 2 would have been tricky to adapt; Onward and Lightyear much easier. Perhaps that’s why Pixar movies are so hit and miss these days – they’re no longer designed with a video game tie-in mind. Just a thought.