Rockstar are currently sitting back and enjoying the biggest launch of all time, with tens of millions of players engaging in Grand Theft Auto. That’s no exaggeration – a resounding 32.5m copies were sold on launch day. With this in mind, it isn’t much of a surprise to find it’s a quieter week than usual for new releases, mostly consisting of belated releases to new platforms.

From THQ Nordic comes Gothic 3 Classic for PS5 and Xbox Series – a re-release of the 2006 open world RPG, featuring improved visuals, gameplay balancing, and smoother performance. News broke last week that the Switch 2 version has suffered a last minute delay, now due early next year.

The Spectrum Retreat: Redux meanwhile is an enhanced version of the unsettling 2018 first-person puzzle thriller, now with rebuilt lighting, 4K visuals, and a puzzle speedrun mode. The original garnered a 67% Metacritic, meaning there was definitely room for improvement.

Station to Station is set to alight on PS5 and Switch 2. This too is a puzzler, this time based around connecting facilities and cities with railroads while remaining under budget. This means creating bridges only when necessary, and keeping tracks as short as possible. It’s up against Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler – a chilled factory builder with a puzzle slant.

The PS5 also gains Fountains, fresh from the Switch and PC. It’s a Soulslike action-RPG set in an interconnected maze-like world, featuring tidy pixel art. Like Dark Souls, an online message system also features. Danger ahead!

Machine Party is another belated console release, having found success on PC. True to its name, it’s a collection of violent party games where failure is lethal. Similar in substance but not in tone is wobbly physics party brawler Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party.

Then there’s The Spotter: Dig or Die – which involves mining by day and defending a base at night – the self-explanatory Storage Hunter Simulator, VR escape room Sunstone of Time, the recruit reshaping Full Metal Sergeant 2, and the narrative-driven incremental game The Last Cat in the Universe. The retail releases of Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong should finally be out on Switch 2 as well.

Next week appears to be the GTA VI safe zone, with the return of Rayman and a handful of anticipated RPGs due.

New release trailers

Gothic 3 Classic

The Spectrum Retreat: Redux

Fountains

Storage Hunter Simulator

Station to Station

Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler



Winx Club – Moonlight Quest

The Spotter: Dig or Die



Sunstone of Time

Full Metal Sergeant 2

GrimKeep

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure

Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party



The Last Cat in the Universe

New multiformat releases

Gothic 3 Classic

The Spectrum Retreat: Redux

Machine Party

Storage Hunter Simulator

Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler

Bunker Tidy Up

Winx Club: Moonlight Quest

GrimKeep

The Spotter: Dig or Die

Full Metal Sergeant 2

My Lovey-Dovey Demon

New on PSN

Fountains

Station to Station

Sunstone of Time

Bunny Minesweeper

MR. ELEVATOR

Relaywardens

One More Delve

New on Xbox Store

Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party

The aMAZEing Labyrinth

Space Mechanic Simulator

Cat Mirror

Sokobear Goo

Bogos Binted

Calculus of Rot

Gravity SWlTCH

Marupoyo

River Strike

Security 51

Feral Road

Luminova

The Last Cat in the Universe

New Switch retail releases

Hollow Knight – Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Switch 2

Next week: Hela, Edge of Memories, DRAGON QUEST Monsters: The Withered World, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, Rayman Legends Retold, Mombo Combo Legacy, Aeterna Lucis, The Dark Queen of Mortholme, FreeStyle Football 2, Quadrillion Carrots, A Game About Digging A Hole Together, The Eternal Castle Remastered, Luma Island, Dumpster Gang, E.S.D.E, Christmas Inc, The Falconeer: Revolution Remaster, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, Bloodrush: Undying Wish, Waltz and Jam, Zero Hour, Survival Machine, plus James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja and IK Collection for Evercade.