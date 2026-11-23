Rockstar are currently sitting back and enjoying the biggest launch of all time, with tens of millions of players engaging in Grand Theft Auto. That’s no exaggeration – a resounding 32.5m copies were sold on launch day. With this in mind, it isn’t much of a surprise to find it’s a quieter week than usual for new releases, mostly consisting of belated releases to new platforms.
From THQ Nordic comes Gothic 3 Classic for PS5 and Xbox Series – a re-release of the 2006 open world RPG, featuring improved visuals, gameplay balancing, and smoother performance. News broke last week that the Switch 2 version has suffered a last minute delay, now due early next year.
The Spectrum Retreat: Redux meanwhile is an enhanced version of the unsettling 2018 first-person puzzle thriller, now with rebuilt lighting, 4K visuals, and a puzzle speedrun mode. The original garnered a 67% Metacritic, meaning there was definitely room for improvement.
Station to Station is set to alight on PS5 and Switch 2. This too is a puzzler, this time based around connecting facilities and cities with railroads while remaining under budget. This means creating bridges only when necessary, and keeping tracks as short as possible. It’s up against Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler – a chilled factory builder with a puzzle slant.
The PS5 also gains Fountains, fresh from the Switch and PC. It’s a Soulslike action-RPG set in an interconnected maze-like world, featuring tidy pixel art. Like Dark Souls, an online message system also features. Danger ahead!
Machine Party is another belated console release, having found success on PC. True to its name, it’s a collection of violent party games where failure is lethal. Similar in substance but not in tone is wobbly physics party brawler Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party.
Then there’s The Spotter: Dig or Die – which involves mining by day and defending a base at night – the self-explanatory Storage Hunter Simulator, VR escape room Sunstone of Time, the recruit reshaping Full Metal Sergeant 2, and the narrative-driven incremental game The Last Cat in the Universe. The retail releases of Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong should finally be out on Switch 2 as well.
Next week appears to be the GTA VI safe zone, with the return of Rayman and a handful of anticipated RPGs due.
New release trailers
Gothic 3 Classic
The Spectrum Retreat: Redux
Fountains
Storage Hunter Simulator
Station to Station
Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler
Winx Club – Moonlight Quest
The Spotter: Dig or Die
Sunstone of Time
Full Metal Sergeant 2
GrimKeep
Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure
Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party
The Last Cat in the Universe
New multiformat releases
- Gothic 3 Classic
- The Spectrum Retreat: Redux
- Machine Party
- Storage Hunter Simulator
- Jaden Industries: Cozy Automation Puzzler
- Bunker Tidy Up
- Winx Club: Moonlight Quest
- GrimKeep
- The Spotter: Dig or Die
- Full Metal Sergeant 2
- My Lovey-Dovey Demon
New on PSN
- Fountains
- Station to Station
- Sunstone of Time
- Bunny Minesweeper
- MR. ELEVATOR
- Relaywardens
- One More Delve
New on Xbox Store
- Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party
- The aMAZEing Labyrinth
- Space Mechanic Simulator
- Cat Mirror
- Sokobear Goo
- Bogos Binted
- Calculus of Rot
- Gravity SWlTCH
- Marupoyo
- River Strike
- Security 51
- Feral Road
- Luminova
- The Last Cat in the Universe
New Switch retail releases
- Hollow Knight – Switch 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – Switch 2
Next week: Hela, Edge of Memories, DRAGON QUEST Monsters: The Withered World, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, Rayman Legends Retold, Mombo Combo Legacy, Aeterna Lucis, The Dark Queen of Mortholme, FreeStyle Football 2, Quadrillion Carrots, A Game About Digging A Hole Together, The Eternal Castle Remastered, Luma Island, Dumpster Gang, E.S.D.E, Christmas Inc, The Falconeer: Revolution Remaster, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, Bloodrush: Undying Wish, Waltz and Jam, Zero Hour, Survival Machine, plus James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja and IK Collection for Evercade.