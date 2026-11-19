From Argentinian developer Andrés Borghi and Saibot Studios comes this interesting hybrid of pixel-art survival horror and live-action cinema. Tenebris Somnia follows Julia as she returns to the flat she once shared with her ex-boyfriend, Iván, after being plagued by nightmares that he is in trouble. He’s nowhere to be seen, and it’s down to you, playing as Julia, to unravel what happened.

Given how plot-heavy the game is, it’s difficult for me to tell you much beyond its basic premise and mechanics. The plot revolves around Devora, a student film and passion project by Iván, as well as a kind of mental prison known as the Relicta.

Within the Relicta, you encounter glimpses of why Iván became your ex and what happened to him. After entering his flat using the set of keys you still have, you discover a room sealed by a waxy substance. It’s then up to you to work out how to get inside and uncover what went on.

You may have noticed that this review is a few weeks late. There’s a reason for that: Tenebris Somnia is hard, which made progressing far enough to review it a slow process.

At first, you face enemies with limited range that can be dispatched fairly easily. Before long, however, you encounter enemies capable of ending you quickly. Unlike in the early Resident Evil games, you’re thankfully not limited in how often you can save. You’ll need to save frequently, lest you find yourself retreading the same sections again and again.

Bosses are unskippable and—you guessed it—they’re hard as nails too. On top of solving puzzles, you have to battle these formidable enemies, making the game quite the gauntlet. It doesn’t help that health items are few and far between.

The solutions to many puzzles are fairly obvious, although some lapse into classic LucasArts levels of obscurity. Since major plot beats often depend on solving them, there’s a great deal of trial and error. One late-game puzzle had a clear solution, and the grisly method of obtaining the required implement was ingenious. However, it was just a little too obscure to discover without first exhausting every practical alternative.

Even the earliest boss encounters are brutally difficult, made worse by the fact that you often get stuck on the scenery while your opponents face no such impediment and can batter you with ease. When you finally prevail, it can feel more like luck than skill. In reality, though, you’ll have died so many times that you’ve learnt their attack patterns to the point where you become Neo seeing off Agent Smith without even realising it.

The cutscenes are all live action and very well done, transitioning smoothly into boss fights and the pixel-art depiction of Julia. I noticed that Andrés himself portrays one of the bosses, and I presume friends and family fill the other roles.

The thing is, when you’re not struggling with bosses or some of the more obscure puzzles, there’s fun to be had here. But playing it feels like grappling with the video game equivalent of a cactus: yes, you might be able to make tequila from it, but you’ll spend most of your time being pricked by its spines.

If the difficulty were kept in check and the gauntlet didn’t feel so unrelenting, I’d happily rate this higher. However, it’s telling that, despite approaching what I believe is one of four possible endings, I’ve felt little desire to return. I might see it through, but the multiphase boss battle I’m stuck on presents a considerable barrier to completion.

As it stands, Tenebris Somnia is a well-made survival horror game with an interesting plot, but its difficulty is just a little too much for this reviewer. You might enjoy this sort of challenge, but I’m out.

Developed by Andrés Borghi and Saibot Studios and published by New Blood Interactive, Tenebris Somnia is out now on PS5, PC, Switch and Xbox Series consoles.