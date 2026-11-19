The arrival of GTA VI has seemingly impacted this week’s Switch eShop releases, as there are far fewer new games due than usual. The majority that are releasing are due on both Switch and Switch 2 though, so no Nintendo devotees are being left out. Devotees who aren’t being swayed by GTA VI, that is.

From Nicalis comes The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ for Switch 2. This is a complete package of the roguelike hit, launching at an eyebrow-raising £62.99. It claims to include a boatload of content though, including four-player online support and leaderboards.

Viewed from a similar top-down perspective is the far more modestly priced Reverie in the Moonlight, with this being an action game involving fighting off creatures of the night with the help of stuffed toys. It’s out on both Switch formats for £8.99.

Then there’s the pastel-hued Spirit Crossing, which first launched on PC back in March following a five-year development cycle. It involves befriending strangers while creating a mountain peak hangout and allows for a degree of creativity through character customisation.

We can also expect Piece by Piece and… Piece by Piece. You may have heard of these two already as they launched on Steam the same day, solely by coincidence. This prompted the two developers to team up and promote one another’s games, eventually leading to publisher No More Robots helping to bring the other developer’s game to Switch. One entails managing a repair shop, piecing together broken items to make them whole again, while the other is a puzzler platformer in which you’re able to platform your way through jigsaw pieces, switching them accordingly. The two are available in a bundle.

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure also falls into the puzzle genre, only based around tilting a physics enabled table. The Switch 2’s Sumikkogurashi Welcome to Poka Poka Onsen meanwhile sees you managing a Japanese onsen (a traditional hot spring) and keeping customers happy. Mini-games also feature. It’s launching at £29.99, which we imagine puts it outside of impulse buy range.

Retro fans may want to investigate Beyond The Mist – a Game Boy Color horror based around a mysterious lighthouse. An optional modern musical score is present, aiming to increase the atmosphere.

Lastly, Hamster are on the ball again with more retro releases. This week’s platter includes TATSUMI’s 1984 racer TX-1 V.8, a Console Archives release of THE FIREMEN 2: Pete & Danny from 1995, and an Arcade Archives 2 release of the 1984 Nichibutsu shooter SEICROSS.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ – £62.99 (Switch 2)

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ is the most complete and up-to-date version of the game that redefined the modern roguelike genre. It delivers the most features, the most content, the most gameplay modes and the ultimate thrill of online play for up to four players.

Reverie in the Moonlight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £8.99

Reverie in the Moonlight – £8.09

Reverie in the Moonlight is an action game where, with the help of your stuffed animals, you try to defend yourself from the monsters attacking you night after night.

Spirit Crossing – £22.99 (Switch 2)

Spirit Crossing – £22.99

Glide through pastel clouds, heal troubled spirits along the way, and design your own home nestled high on a mountain peak. Befriend strangers around a warm campfire, or share memories while lazily fishing in the sky with a friend. Welcome to your strange new home.

In Spirit Crossing, you can play together or by yourself, for as long as you like. Each stranger you befriend blooms into color, revealing the unique person behind their gray shadow. Make a friend, or just quietly share the same little corner of the world. Our game is built around small acts of kindness, and the way even brief connections can make us feel a little less alone.

Show off your style with hundreds of hairstyles, dyes, head coverings, prosthetics, and mix-and-match outfits, then bring it all to life with dozens of expressive emotes. Come as you are, or try on someone new! Then design the ultimate space to host your friends, from cozy cottage to full-blown castle. Fill it with enough furniture, plants, rugs, lamps, and tiny trinkets to ensure no shelf goes tragically undecorated.

Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic – £39.99

You are invited to join Unicorn Academy! Create a magical connection with your own unicorn and bond with Sophia, Ava, Layla and the other heroes from the series.

Step into the magical world of Unicorn Academy and begin your very own adventure! Create your own first-year student at the academy and call upon the help of Unicorn Academy’s favorite characters. Groom, race and bond with your unicorn. Embark on missions to stop Ravenzella’s evil plot.

Lost Sock Simulator 3000 – £2.69

Lost Sock Simulator 3000 is the groundbreaking idle clicker that finally answers humanity’s oldest question by leaning fully into the chaos. Click to collect socks. Buy increasingly unhinged sock-production operations. Watch your empire of missing hosiery grow from a single lonely tube sock into an incomprehensible mountain of footwear that defies the laws of physics, economics, and good taste.

Sumikkogurashi Welcome to Poka Poka Onsen – £29.99 (Switch 2)

In this game, together with the Sumikko, your goal is to help multiple busy and severely short-staffed onsen inns and turn them into bustling establishments!

Do your best to make the onsen inns a fun destination by assisting visitors, cleaning, unlocking new facilities, and more.

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure – £6.99 (Switch 2)

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure – £6.99

A single-player, tilt-based platformer game for everyone. A heartwarming physics-based adventure for all ages. Players control Marupoyo’s momentum as he rolls through 120 vibrant levels, avoiding obstacles, exploring, and rescuing his lost siblings.

Piece by Piece – £9.99

Customize your shop with different colours and materials, grow plants and mix paint, spruce up the items that pass through the store, bake cookies for your neighbours, and listen to the latest gossip – are you ready to roll up your sleeves and open up shop?

Piece by Piece – £10.99

Piece by Piece is a literal puzzle platformer where each level is fragmented into puzzle pieces. Clear each puzzle by connecting and unconnecting each piece to make your way through each of our 100 handcrafted levels. Discover new themes and mechanics along the way!

Beyond The Mist – £5.99

Play as Arthur Webb, an aging lighthouse keeper, as you explore mysterious rooms, solve environmental puzzles, uncover clues, and make choices that lead to three different endings.

Despite its nostalgic Game Boy aesthetic, players can also choose an enhanced soundtrack and immersive sound effects to deepen the atmosphere.

Next week: Station to Station, MANIC MINER, Full Metal Sergeant 2, and Winx Club – Moonlight Quest.