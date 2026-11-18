The reasoning behind bringing back this movie tie-in doesn’t exactly require a great imagination. Not only is there a new Shrek movie in the works, but we’ve also reached the point in time where those who grew up with the PS2 and GameCube circa 2004 are nostalgic for the era, now old enough to have children of their own. There’s also the small matter of sales figures – Shrek 2 was a sales juggernaut for Activision, reportedly shifting more than 4m copies. That’s enough to make any publisher green with envy, even today.

With so many copies sold, it’s almost guaranteed to find an audience, be it those who have fond memories of playing it in their youth, or are going in anew while seeking something light-hearted and comical to play with a younger gamer in tow. This was also one of the better Shrek tie-in games. In fact, it might even be the best – everything went downhill for the franchise soon after, with Activision brazenly relying on the positive reputation it garnered to flog a bunch of tired spin-offs. Publisher Aspyr has definitely picked the best of the bunch to remaster first, should this be a continuing series of re-releases.

It follows the events of the film reasonably closely, and rather than being a generic 3D platformer, this is an action adventure with a focus on character swapping and mini-games. Escort quests also feature, appearing as early as the second stage. Four characters are on screen at once which can be switched between freely (this remaster also adds online play) and they each have at least one unique skill. Shrek can pick up and throw heavy objects, Fiona can commence a slow-mo feature, Donkey can smash objects with a strong kick, and so forth. It mixes up the squad often, with new characters even introduced towards the story’s end. Every stage has a checklist of challenges to complete, too – known here as snapshots – and a fair number of these are optional. If you’re aiming for 100% completion, you’ll have to explore stages fully while looking high and low for collectables.

Every so often a single character will get their chance to shine, seeing them take on a boss solo, ride a minecart, fly a dragon through a tunnel, or indulge in light platforming. Curiously, these sections see a sudden increase in framerate, being far smoother and faster than when exploring with three other AI characters bumbling around. And bumble they do – they’ll lag behind, stand idly while being attacked, become snagged on backdrops, or simply refuse to walk. Not helping this is the camera, which now automatically adjusts to angles it didn’t before, revealing barren areas outside of stages that we were never meant to see. The new photo mode is guilty of this too, although less so as you have direct control.

You may have already seen some discourse that this remaster was made using AI, if not for how it was programmed but for its new textures. I can’t say whether that’s the case for certain, but the number of peculiarities would suggest so. Shrek looks even more gormless than usual in the oddly cropped cut-scenes, and some artwork appears off-model. These visual quirks aren’t too harmful to the experience overall. The same cannot be said for the glitches and the sluggish controls. Characters will sometimes slide along the floor while motionless, and every so often you’ll swear that you pushed the jump button in good time, only to die. The Puss in Boots boss fight takes the form of a button matching mini-game, which I had to replay around five times – not because my sense of rhythm is lame, but rather due to delayed inputs.

Another oddity is that the word ‘checkpoint’ will sometimes appear on screen, yet when you die, you’re cast back to the start of a section. The final boss fight involves multiple waves which I assume originally had checkpoints, but now must be completed with a single life. Again, the delayed controls caused issues here – so much so that I had to activate a cheat to progress and see the ending. Incidentally, the runtime sits at 5-6 hours – with a few bonus challenges unlocking to help increase the replay value.

In short, this is Shrek 2 again, only it’s not quite how you remember it – and not simply due to the passage of time. The PS2 original had a few rough edges due to having to launch alongside its silver-screen counterpart, and those edges are even rougher today, with the new features highlighting the limitations the original developers had to adhere to. It’s still able to entertain through its surprisingly varied stage design and comical tone, and so it’s easy to see why Aspyr brought it back. I’m just not convinced this was the best way to do so. A simple HD conversion with improved AI behaviour and online play would have sufficed for something like this.

Aspyr’s Shrek 2 Remastered is out now on all formats. Original game by Activision.