Developer Diabolical Mind has been working on LarsGadiel – a new Metroidvania for the NES that runs on original hardware. While there is a chance it’ll make it out as a physical release one day, we can look forward to it on modern consoles in the meantime. Specifically, the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Of course, it has the look and feel of a NES game, with 8-bit pixel art, a chiptune soundtrack and a two-button control scheme. By appearing on modern systems it will additionally offer a few enhancements, such as an on-screen map, a CRT filter, and the usual assortment of achievements/trophies.

The game itself is a prequel to Xenon Valkyrie and has a large, sprawling, maze-like world to explore with upgrades to find and bosses to beat. RPG elements feature too, including weapons (a sword and a rifle) that level up through use.

It launches 4th December (next week) at a low $9.99/9,99 EUR with a 10% launch discount for Switch and Xbox One owners. With an estimated 8-10 hours of playtime and a New Game Plus mode, it should offer decent value for money.