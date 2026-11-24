The code-in-a-box version of GTA VI has taken the no.1 spot in this week’s all formats UK retail chart. Pretend to be surprised (unless you genuinely are).

As we previously mentioned, it was technically eligible for last week’s chart but failed to materialise. The retail version of GTA VI was released on 12th Nov (a few days ahead of launch day) while last week’s chart cut off 14th Nov. We’ve no idea what happened there.

GTA VI has, of course, had a record-breaking launch with an estimated 32.5 million sales pre-release. Even the code-in-a-box version is proving popular, with Amazon UK reporting 40K+ sales for the PS5 version alone.

EA Sports FC 27, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 dropped one place each to take #2, #3, and #4 respectively.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort held onto #5. Then at #6 it’s the first of a dozen games that have benefited from Black Friday sales, in the form of Marvel’s Wolverine – up from #18.

Mario Kart World fell to #7, while Minecraft dropped to #8. Onimusha: Way of the Sword continues to stick around at #9. Then, at #10, it’s the return of Elden Ring – which is no.1 in the boxed PC chart and also returns to #8 on PS4.

Also benefitting from Black Friday sales are Gran Turismo 7 (#13), Marvel Spider-Man 2 (#14), Cyberpunk 2077 (#17), Astro Bot (#19), and Ghost of Yōtei (#20). The majority are re-entries.

Just one other new release managed to enter the chart: The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas at #40. It also made #9 in the Switch top twenty, outselling Animal Crossing: New Horizons last week.

EA Sports FC 27 remains no.1 on Switch and PS4, while Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to top the Xbox One chart – with GTA V at #2.

Providing Take 2 can keep up with demand, GTA VI has a strong chance of remaining at no.1 for the rest of the year, with the only thing on the horizon to challenge it being the regular pre-Christmas sales spike for EA Sports FC.