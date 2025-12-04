Metroid Prime 4, AC Shadows, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Red Dead Redemption, and OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 hit the Switch

Christmas has come early to the Switch eShop, with a smorgasbord of major new releases hitting both consoles. Next week is looking reasonably busy too, with a handful of games generating a buzz. After that, December is a bit of a mystery, with the only thing guaranteed being the slew of seasonal shovelware. Oh boy.

We should definitely revel in the good times while they last. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion launched on Monday, offering side-scrolling superhero beat’em up action from the team behind TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Critical reception has been positive, with the only dent in its power amour being reports of weak replay value. That, and it’s perhaps guilty of playing it a little too safe.

“Ultimately, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a solid brawler that continues Dotemu’s streak of great games. If you’re a hardcore Marvel fan, add a point to the score, since you’ll have a great time, but if you’re like me and have never found these heroes particularly compelling, this won’t change your mind,” said Siliconera before handing out an 8/10.

Why did a major new release launch on a Monday? Our best guess is that Nintendo’s big winter release, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, is out on Thursday and breathing room was needed.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been in development since 2017, jumping from Bandai Namco to Retro Studios and adding a Switch 2 version along the way. Review went live on Tuesday and, well, they aren’t exactly unanimously positive. A handful of critics opted for 9/10s, and there are plenty of 8/10 review scores out there. So far so good. However, Samus’ big return has also gained several 7/10s, along with a few 3/5s from the likes of Eurogamer. The consensus from the less-than positive reviews is that it’s weakest entry in the franchise, yet generally serviceble in most areas.

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond can’t possibly live up to years and years of anticipation, but that’s not to say it’s a disappointment. Drop-dead gorgeous visuals pair with stunning environments and a uniquely alien atmosphere. Its massive open desert is a slog to get through, however – even on Samus’s new bike – but Beyond is nonetheless an adventure that’s tough to put down, flaws and all,” said Tech Radar.

The Switch 2 also gains Ubisoft’s dual protag stealth adventure Assassin’s Creed Shadows this week – which currently has an 82% Metacritic, including an 8/10 from Nintendo Life – along with an enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption with Undead Nightmare and all bonus content from the GOTY Edition, plus a native release of the fun RPG lite Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny.

Then coming to both consoles are the mobile game compendium Simogo Legacy Collection, including hits such as Year Walk and Beat Sneak Bandit, and Square-Enix’s latest HD-2D RPG OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 – which is based on a mobile game greatly modified for consoles, and offers a character creation tool. The ‘0’ in the title reflects it being intended for newcomers and veterans alike.

“Octopath Traveler 0 is a great game in its broadest strokes, but manages to miss the high benchmark that the rest of the series has set for me. The bones of a mobile game are still very much here, candied with the presentation of a console experience. Despite this, I still largely enjoyed my time with Octopath Traveler 0, and very much want to see more from this now staple franchise,” said PSU, who awarded it a 7.5.

Other releases for this week include the short (2-3 hour) beat’em up challenge collection BROK: The Brawl Bar – which we reviewed on Tuesday – a belated release of the perception altering puzzler Viewfinder, co-op platform adventure POPUCOM, and the ‘90s style arcade racer Old School Rally.

There’s a new (untranslated) EGGCONSOLE release too, being 1984’s RPG Lizard, while this week’s Arcade Archives re-release is SNK’s shooter Bermuda Triangle. Next week meanwhile sees Renovation’s quirky pinball game Dino Land gain a digital dustoff. Who would have thunk it?

New Switch eShop releases

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – £49.99 – Switch 2

Experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows in a whole new and unique way with the Nintendo Switch™ 2, whether you are at home or on the go! Discover specific features tailored for the Nintendo Switch 2 version, including intuitive touchscreen controls for menus and map navigation but also hideout building.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £58.99

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – £49.99

The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran must explore this mysterious planet to find a way home in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – £26.99 – Switch 2

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion – £26.99

Tribute Games and Dotemu are teaming up again, in collaboration with Marvel Games, to craft an original, fresh beat ’em up. Featuring dynamic combat combos and dazzling pixel art, this planet-hopping adventure stands as a love letter to the Marvel Universe.

Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £49.99

When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in the critically acclaimed predecessor to the 2018 blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2.

Simogo Legacy Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £13.49

Simogo Legacy Collection – £13.49

From cute arcade novelties to innovative text-based thrillers and acclaimed fourth wall-breaking stories, Simogo Legacy Collection is an eclectic celebration of Simogo’s past, featuring faithful renditions of seven games released on mobile platforms between 2010 and 2015.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 £49.99 – Switch 2

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 – £49.99

Start from zero and discover the newest entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series. Experience a story of restoration and retribution over the divine rings—an epic saga that unfolds across the realm of Orsterra.

Embark on an adventure of your own creation.

Enjoy familiar features such as the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG; the player’s ability to roleplay using Path Actions of their choice; and the Break and Boost system that can turn the tide of battle. Additionally, brand-new features such as character creation and town building allow you to create your own character and restore your hometown.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny – £39.99 – Switch 2

Suit up as SpongeBob SquarePants, Katara, Leonardo, Sandy Cheeks, Timmy Turner, Susie Carmichael, Danny Phantom, Jimmy Neutron, and Jenny Wakeman, each reimagined into classic RPG character classes from Spellcaster and Wizard to Barbarian and Knight, and more. Every hero comes with their own unique powers and weapons.

BROK: The Brawl Bar – £8.99

Brok, a former boxer turned detective, stumbles upon an underground bar hidden deep in the Slums. Old instincts kick in, and he jumps headfirst to prove he’s still top dog! (or…gator.)

Solo or with a friend in co-op, take on creative challenges inspired by “Event matches” of platform fighters, taken to the next level with original addictive mechanics and variety. In this gritty-yet-humorous bar, meet unforgettable characters and uncover surprises around every corner as the story unfolds.

Viewfinder – £19.99

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind.

POPUCOM – £15.75

POPUCOM is a multiplayer co-op platform adventure game. As an adventurer, you are summoned to an unknown planet to embark on an exoplanet adventure with your friends. You will face various enemies and use engaging items and techniques to eliminate threats and restore the world to its former glory.

DETECTIVE – Rainy Night – £10.00

Detective Rainy Night puts you in the shoes of Iker Carmona, a police officer investigating a string of strange disappearances. After a long drive, Iker decides to spend the night at a small roadside motel called the Holiday. What begins as a quiet stop quickly spirals into something far more sinister.

EGGCONSOLE Lizard PC-8801 – £5.39

This is a role-playing game released in Japan in 1984. Players become adventurers, seeking the “Book of Truth” to lift the princess’s curse. The game involves creating a protagonist from one of three classes (Warrior, Thief, Merchant) and takes place within a 10-floor tower (a 3D dungeon). Combat is random encounter, command-based, utilizing close-quarters fighting and items. The tower also features light puzzle elements, offering satisfying gameplay.

Speed Factor – £4.99

Inspired by 80s and 90s classics, Speed Factor is an old-school racing game with pixelated graphics, arcade driving style, exhilarating punk rock music, and some awesome classic cars!

Customize the difficulty level and traction assist level to your personal tastes to make the game as easy or challenging as you want. Cruise through 50 different tracks spread across 5 locations!

Sacrifice For Sale – £8.99

Experience interaction in a new and engaging way. Choose to respond to what the characters have to say… directly! Deal with your own hostage situation, negotiate for more than just your freedom. Learn about the people who hold you captive, deconstruct the cult, manipulate them- all to not end up as their next sacrifice.

Winterlight – Where silence says it all – £4.49

Winterlight is a contemplative visual novel adventure about coming home, facing grief and learning to accept the ordinary over means of personal escape. Enjoy an adventure in a branching narrative with meaningful choices, one filled with emotional maturity and beautiful illustrations. Take things at your own pace as you explore all possible outcomes for Elias.

Lonely Guardian – £4.49

Lonely Guardian is a relaxing and accessible 2D platformer where you play as a Foo Dog, a mythical creature from East Asian culture. Your sacred mission is simple: collect the Mystic Pearl, rescue a lost pup, and reach the temple gate in each level.

1st Homizio – £8.99

A strange boy with an unusually large head appears at the edge of the sea. From that moment onwards, the mysteries grow increasingly mad, and it’s up to you to guide him through dangerous, twisted paths, evading capture as you move towards something terrible and unknown.

Amazing Maze – £4.49

Get ready to roll, jump, and think your way through a series of stunning 3D mazes!

Amazing Maze redefines the classic “roll-a-ball” experience with creative twists, parkour-inspired moves, and physics-based puzzles that challenge both your reflexes and your mind.

Cats Ritual – £3.19

Welcome to “Cats Ritual” – a captivating indie adventure where you must navigate a decaying city to gather 30 elusive cats and save an eccentric NPC from the clutches of ancient cat spirits. As you explore the hidden corners of this forsaken urban landscape—alleys, abandoned lots, and shadowy rooftops—you’ll uncover the secrets behind the Eternal Ritual, a sacred dance that keeps the malevolent cat spirits at bay.

Los Pingheros – £8.50

Duck, dodge and toss. Los Pingheros is a multiplayer brawler for up to 8 players online or local.

Join hectic battles in various modes and strive to become the ultimate Pinghero in Mexico by snowing your opponents out of the arena.

Couple Maker – £1.09

Place panels with various effects on a 3×3 grid field and aim to clear the stage by pairing up all the characters on the field.

The Nintendo Switch™ version adds 40 brand-new stages, bringing the total to a whopping 116 stages!

Nightmare: The Lunatic – £14.89

Nightmare: The Lunatic is a roguelite action RPG depicting the struggle of escaping a never-ending nightmare.

You have been trapped in a perpetual nightmare.

To escape this hair-raising hamster wheel you’re stuck on, you must explore the dream to reach its end.

With the dream merchant who got pulled into the nightmare with you, leap into battle to forge your way toward the source of this horrid dream.

Old School Rally – £19.99

Old School Rally features fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay, with emphasis on driving skill and high-speed maneuvers.

Carefully crafted retro style visuals, reminiscent of the late ’90s rally games full of nostalgia and charm, making it a must-play for everyone.

Next week: Terminator 2D: NO FATE, Skate Story, KIBORG, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International, Farming Simulator: Signature Edition, Milano’s Odd Job Collection, A Game About Digging A Hole, Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition, Detective Girl: The Case of Immortality, Unto Deepest Depths, Mamon King, Jacob Jazz`s Tamarindo`s Freaking Dinner, FatalZone, Royal Watch: The Throne’s Duty, Slide! Throw! Snow Party, Dino Land, Keep The Heroes Out, Little Rocket Lab, LOK Digital, BROK: Natal Tail, A New Christmas Special, Dunjungle, and Samu.