BROK: The Brawl Bar review

2023 saw the release of BROK the InvestiGator, a unique combination of a futuristic point ‘n click adventure and a scrolling beat’em up. It worked how you’d expect, indulging in a spot of sleuthing before heading into a back alley to batter some ruffians. If you didn’t care for the adventure aspect or have a particular distain for the genre, then you’re in luck. True to its name, this standalone download focuses solely on the beat’em up aspect. Well, that and a whole lot of talking.

Although the temptation to create a new arcade-style scrolling brawler was surely there, The Brawl Bar is an all-together different proposition. After entering said bar and schmoozing with the staff and clientele – including a hyena barman with a metal jaw, and a timid porcupine doorman – our gruff gator Brok is able to enter a VR device and try their luck at 60 different bite-sized challenges. These are spread across three leagues, and to tie everything up you’ll need to either complete every challenge or spend your winnings to skip those proving tricky. Along the way new faces show up at the bar, most of which have a story to tell.

While it isn’t essential to have played BROK the InvestiGator, it will give an advantage as there are three quizzes relating to events, locations and characters. With the first game a distant memory, I had to rely on memorising correct answers to score a passing grade.

Fortunately, a refresher for the combat system is present, so you aren’t forced to go in similarly blind. The mechanics work just as they did in 2023, with combat being of the chaotic variety due to Brok being able to juggle numerous enemies at once and bounce foes off invisible walls on the side of the screen. Destroying wooden boxes often reveals lit dynamite which will send enemies flying, harming several at once. Brok himself is agile, able to dodge, uppercut, ground pound, and perform a tailspin. They aren’t the only playable character either, with dozens of VR challenges putting you in control of the supporting cast.

Every challenge is different in some way, although some are less creative than others. You’ll come up against enemies that can only be harmed by explosives, battle foes in shrinking rings that cause instant failure if you step outside, go up against a trio of bosses, endure inverted controls, and take part in a battle where everyone only has 1HP – including yourself. There are also a handful of platforming challenges, involving either popping balloons or avoiding hazards until the timer runs out. The end of a league sees a more involving challenge, with two of these being short scrolling beat’em up sections where Brok is only given three lives.

I have no qualms in admitting that I had to skip a few challenges to see the ending, failing to succeed even after dozens of attempts. One battle involves fighting enemies who can only be harmed using a baseball bat, but said weapon was often flung off screen, resulting in restarting. A large scale battle royale with over a dozen characters seemed impossible to win too, being far too hectic, while another battle sees enemies become faster every few seconds, always ending with the remaining enemy dishing out several punches in a blink of an eye.

There is at least a possible workaround for the harder challenges, in the form of health-restoring foodstuffs that can be purchased and taken into a challenge. It’s also possible to alter the difficulty at any time, with the easiest difficulty living up to its name thanks to enemies going down with just a few hits rather than a dozen or so. Alternatively, winnings can be blown on a roulette wheel, with new jukebox tracks and other extras to earn. Later, an arcade machine is installed that plays a 2D shooter – created by a BROK fan – that requires credits to play. And if that wasn’t enough, custom matches can be arranged, toggling all kinds of variables.

In addition to its smooth animation and chaotic combat, BROK: The Brawl Bar gets by on the variety and briefness of its challenges, along with the ability to skip anything too difficult. As it isn’t a straight-laced brawler, with some battle outcomes being unpredictable and others reliant on platforming skills, it’s difficult to tell if it’ll appeal to those who’ve recently enjoyed the likes of Streets of Rage 4 and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Some of its themes within dialogue are a bit too heavy for younger gamers too, seemingly drawn from real life experiences. Indeed, fans of BROK the InvestiGator are probably going to get the most out of it, although the fact that it’s considerate of your time, asking for only around 3 hours, shouldn’t be discredited either. The Brawl Bar proves it’s okay to be goofy.

COWCAT’s BROK: The Brawl Bar is out 2nd Dec on consoles. A PC version launched in August.