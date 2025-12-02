The UK retail chart’s top three remains unchanged, while Cyberpunk 2077 benefits from Black Friday deals

Last week wasn’t too eventful for new releases, and the latest UK retail charts reflect this, with no new arrivals in the all formats top 40. This means it’s a no show for Giants’ Project Motor Racing and the new Evercade carts.

The top three is also unchanged, making EA Sports FC 26 no.1 for another week, duly followed by Mario Kart World and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. EA Sports FC 26 remains no.1 in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts too.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A rose to #4, Battlefield 6 fell to #5, and then at #6 it’s the return of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – up all the way from #24 thanks to Black Friday deals. It’s also no.1 in the PC physical chart this week.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed to #7, Donkey Kong Bananza dropped two places to #8, Just Dance 2026 Edition makes a belated top ten appearance at #9, and then at #10 it’s the GOTY candidate Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Sony’s Ghost of Yōtei exited the top ten, meanwhile.

A few other titles appear to have benefitted from Black Friday, including LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga returning at #15, Gran Turismo 7 up from #36 to #17, and the greatly discounted Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions re-entering at #32.

Chart providers GfK still hasn’t established at Switch 2 top ten. The humble 3DS battles on however, with this week’s chart being a rare top five that comprises of Persona Q, Kirby Planet Robobot, Stella Glow, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, and Culdept Revolt. Can this trooper of a chart make it into 2026?