Twin stick shooter Look Mum No Computer comes to consoles in Jan, featuring weapons that make music

December has only just begun and already January’s release schedule is starting to take shape, with today revealing that Look Mum No Computer comes to consoles on January 22nd.

Designed in collaboration with tech and music influencer Sam Battle, this twin-stick shooter involves fixing electronics from the inside, blasting faulty capacitors and such, while altering the electronic background music – with every weapon acting as an instrument.

You’re able to collect electronic components and craft new synth modules, balancing things out using different equipment slots as you try to fix faulty tech plaguing Soldersworth’s citizens.

Developed by The Bitfather with Headup publishing, Look Mum No Computer is out now on Steam and has just been nominated for the German Developer Awards. It’s planned to release on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch, although specific platforms haven’t been detailed.

It’s hoped it’ll appeal to retro gamers, music lovers, and tech DIY enthusiasts. Take a look at the trailer and judge for yourself: