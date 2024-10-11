Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered leaps out of the shadows next February

Following on from yesterday’s STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles re-release reveal, publisher Aspyr has officially announced Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered. Due February 14th, it’ll be the third re-release from Aspyr in so many months, with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered also due in December.

Core Design’s Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness are included, featuring improved visuals, modern control options and a photo mode. You’ll be able to swap between old and new visuals on the fly. Boss battles will also now feature health bars.

There is something to address, of course. Whereas the first three Tomb Raider games were billed as classics, the later entries from Core were considerably weaker. The team started to become fatigued as the fourth entry entered production, wishing to move on to something new. The Angel of Darkness, meanwhile, saw Lara leap over to the PS2. This entry promised many new features but ended up a buggy and unfocused mess. We’re hoping this re-release fixes some of the glitches, at the very least.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is set to carefully sidestep onto PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC on 14th Feb. It’ll set you back a modest $29.99.