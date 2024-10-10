STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles gains a re-release in January, adding new characters

Aspyr are going all-in with their Lucasarts partnership, readying 2000’s STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles – originally released on PS1 and Dreamcast – for a re-release. This is one of the older Star Wars games we didn’t expect to see gain a digital dust-off considering review scores at the time were average at best.

The developers behind this re-release are adding new content and making improvements though, including enhanced models and modern controls. New features include thirteen additional playable characters (the press release mentions “Rifle Droid, Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequay”) and the ability to change lightsaber colours.

More of the game will also be available from the outset, with the full roster of initial characters unlocked from the start. The VS and training modes from the Dreamcast version are here too, and cheat codes (big head mode!) will still function. Like before, all ten stages can be played in local co-op.

As the name suggests, Jedi Power Battles is based on STAR WARS: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, featuring recognisable characters and locations from that movie. Think of it as a proto LEGO Stars Wars, which likewise doesn’t take the concept of space wizards and robots too seriously.

While the $19.99 asking price isn’t too outrageous, bundling this together with 1999’s Episode I tie-in may have presented better value for money – and more nostalgic appeal.

STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is expected to make the trench run onto consoles and PC on January 23rd.