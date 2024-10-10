Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, RPG MAKER WITH, UFO Robot Grendizer, Transformers, and Last Time I Saw You hit the Switch

The Switch misses out on Atlus’ acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio this week – which is likely being primed for the Switch 2 instead – but fans of the RPG genre aren’t left entirely hanging, with a couple of new arrivals to consider.

True to its name, NIS America’s RPG MAKER WITH features many tools and tutorials to create your own RPG. Creations can then be shared with likeminded players. Then there’s PQube’s Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, a colourful airborne adventure – with turn-based dog fights – seemingly influenced by SEGA’s Skies of Arcadia. You play as Glenn Windwalker, who’s trying to assemble a pirate team to take on an alliance.

Fans of giant brawling robots have two to consider as well. UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves, running a year behind on Switch, is based on a ‘70s anime that was reportedly big in France and Italy. We awarded the Xbox version a reasonable 6/10. “The lax difficulty gives The Feast of the Wolves a slightly casual feel, and coupled with the short runtime of around 6 hours, it does feel a little underwhelming,” we said. TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials meanwhile comes from Outright Games and sees battles pan out on racetracks, mixing racing and combat.

Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band is another we’ve reviewed, also garnering a 6/10. It’s a puzzler based around organising things neatly, such as packing a suitcase with no items overlapping. It’s presented using a mixture of FMV and CGI, with characters animated on short loops to give them a slightly robotic look. Although incredibly weird, we found that it wasn’t particularly engaging with the puzzle element also being needlessly fiddly.

Flying under the radar somewhat is Last Time I Saw You, a side-scrolling adventure set in ‘80s Japan. Here, a quaint village holds a secret and only the forest yokai can help. If you enjoyed A Space for the Unbound, this is worth investigating, being very similar.

There’s a bunch of new horror games due too. ‘tis the season and all. This week’s assortment is looking quite ‘meaty’ including the 16-bit style Camp Sunshine, the puzzle-based My Big Sister: Remastered, the inexpensive GhostlyRyokan – set within a Japanese inn – and the comic book style visual novel Ghost in the Pool. Also, there’s Dagon: Complete Edition – a 3D narrative driven experience based on H. P. Lovecraft’s works.

Other releases include Saber Interactive’s Bloodless – a counter-based action adventure which sees ronin Tomoe disarming foes instead of mass killing – the monstering capturing RPG Necro Story, and an EGGCONSOLE release of 1986’s TEMPLO DEL SOL: ASTEKA II – a Mexico-themed adventure which the publisher warns is incredibly difficult, to the point where it’s possible to become ‘stuck’ and not even know it. Yeah, we’ll pass on that.

New Switch eShop releases

RPG MAKER WITH – £44.99

RPG MAKER WITH lets you make games for and with everyone! No programming knowledge is required to make your perfect game when using RPG MAKER WITH’s robust yet easy-to-learn tools and intuitive controls. Get inspiration and motivation by playing other creators’ games for free and sharing your projects and assets online at any stage of the creation process.

Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – £19.99

Relive the charm of classic RPGs with a touching story about the search for purpose. Take the role of Glenn Windwalker as you assemble your team of pirates and fight against the Alliance.

Assemble a party of rag-tag air pirates and upgrade airships with new special abilities as you progress through a winding narrative! Manage resources and expand your airship departments strategically. Do you have what it takes to be captain?!

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves – £34.99

Get ready to experience an unforgettable adventure with Grendizer, the famous giant robot. This action/adventure game adapted from the cult animated series will immerse you in the heart of the universe of its creator, Go Nagai, and will give you the chance to pilot the most powerful robot and fight the forces of evil.

After Planet Fleed is destroyed by the Empire of Vega, Daisuke takes refuge on our planet. Taken in and adopted by Genzo Umon, he lives at the Shirakaba Farm. While Vega’s invasion of Earth is imminent, Daisuke will defend the planet Earth with the help of Grendizer, the titanic robot hidden deep inside Genzo Umon’s observatory. With the help of Kôji Kabuto, the prince of Planet Fleed will constantly repel Vegas’ attacks and fight his terrible robots, the Monstronefs, which were sent to destroy him.

Play as Umon Daisuke and his colossal robot while fighting in epic battles with multiple gameplays: Piloting the Spazer (flying module where Grendizer is housed), vertical shoot-them-up in the Kôji Kabuto’s TFO, and 3rd person action/combat by controlling Grendizer. Use his iconic and devastating attacks to destroy the terrifying Monstronefs and save the earth.

TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials – £34.99

Evil NEMESIS PRIME has stolen the Prime Relics, which bestow incredible powers on whoever possesses them. Now the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS are in an explosive race to recover the relics – the future of Cybertron is in your hands!

Choose your character from icons like BUMBLEBEE, MEGATRON, and OPTIMUS PRIME. Speed into action on battle- race circuits, drift and boost to charge up Energon, then unleash devastating special moves in battle. And use your experience to unlock new skills, characters, and skins. It’s the ultimate test of your favorite TRANSFORMERS’ abilities, which will decide the future of Cybertron!

Dagon: Complete Edition – £8.99

“I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more.”

Explore the unique works of H. P. Lovecraft via the interactive stories of Dagon: Complete Edition – an extraordinary collection depicting the horrors creeping beneath the waves, festering within delirious minds, and more.

Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band – £12.50

Join Miss Rosen, a clockwork majorette escaped from her music box, as she travels the world solving mind-bending puzzles that’ll test your luggage-packing skills to the max!

The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass – £11.99

In the rural town of Yushibana, the Ashiya family holds much of the wealth. After they discover a rare gemstone, a showing is scheduled in Ashiya Tower, drawing the attention of many of the townspeople. However, during the exhibit, the tower is flooded with smoke, activating emergency shutters that trap eight people inside. With twelve hours until their release, they must grapple with an increasingly complex series of unnatural events.

Bloodless – £13.49

Bloodless is a retro-stylish, action-adventure featuring counter-based, non-lethal combat staged in the atmospheric lands of Bakugawa. Help ronin Tomoe to confront the ghosts of her past and to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.

Unique Non-Lethal Combat: Tomoe has sworn not to take another life, and must instead just disarm her enemies. Use a combination of counters and disarming ki-attacks to defeat the shogun’s army.

Necro Story – £13.49

Necro Story is a light-hearted creature collection RPG where you play as a powerful and (kind of) evil Necromancer. Helped by the ghost of a playful white mage, you must sneak into the Underworld to save humanity.

Over 20 necromancy spells are available, spread across 5 schools of magic: Affliction, Darkness, Life Stealing, Summoning and Dark Pacts. Each spell has its own dedicated skill tree. Upgrade them wisely to carve out your own path learning Necromancy.

Capture your enemies’ souls! Don’t let them fly away! Take control of them and turn your enemies into powerful allies. Choose which teammates to bring into battle, manage their equipment and their skills to get the most out of them. Don’t forget to summon zombies and skeletons to further fill out your ranks.

Rogue Sentry – £6.99

You are a sentry droid, part of the robotic legion that nearly wiped out mankind and seized control of civilization, but you’ve gone rogue and now represent humanity’s last hope for survival! Rogue Sentry is a hardcore twin-stick adventure shoot’em up where you’ll navigate the complex inner workings of a gigantic prison fortress, face gun and laser wielding machines, pick up human survivors along the way and attempt to escape to safety before it’s too late!

Presented in 1-bit pixel art style and set to a retro chiptune soundtrack, Rogue Sentry is a minimalistic and nostalgic journey with an epic finale and multiple endings. What fate will humanity meet on your watch?

Hidden in my Paradise – £8.99

Find objects, decorate, and complete missions in this cozy hidden-object game where you can create your little paradises!

See the world through the lens of aspiring photographer Laly alongside Coronya the Fairy, finding objects, decorating, and completing different missions to become the best photographer!

Create little paradises and share them with your friends and fellow photographers from around the world!

Massi – £4.99

Massi was once king of the land of Numidia, but he lost his kingdom after a terrible tragedy befell.

With the help of his friends, he is determined to conquer his former lands and reclaim his throne. Strike down enemies with your sword, parry their attacks or use stealth tactics. You can also learn new skills, buy new equipment, explore different worlds, solve puzzles, and fight difficult bosses.

Can you reclaim your lost kingdom?

Survival after War – £8.99

This game is an idle RPG for a woodcutter hero who lost his family in the war, but does not despair and helps the inhabitants to survive and rebuild the city after the war. Features in the game:

Mimi the Cat: New Friends – £4.49

In “Mimi the Cat: New Friends,” you will embark on a charming journey with the adorable Mimi. Your mission is to help Mimi navigate various fun and challenging levels by moving, climbing, and stacking boxes to find the way to new friends and cosy places.

Camp Sunshine – £5.69

In a world where summer camp dreams turn into nightmares, Camp Sunshine emerges from the shadows. Jez awakens to a horrifying reality as a killer in a mascot costume is on the loose. Explore the blood-soaked campgrounds, unravel sinister secrets, and battle for survival in this heart-pounding 16-bit horror RPG. Camp Sunshine is a terrifying throwback to the golden age of 80s horror. Can you survive the night, or will you become the next victim? Find out, if you dare.

Ghost in the Pool – £4.89

It all started from a rumor that the school swimming pool had a ghost in it, Every innocent life can be the victim, especially when you go there at night. The school knows it but keeps it quiet, and just locks the pool after day time.

But, there are always some brave people who believe or not believe it, and break into the natatorium at night, and meet the horrible creature there and with no return back.

Andromeda Survivors – £4.49

Prepare yourself for an epic journey in Andromeda Survivors, a casual game with rogue-lite elements that will challenge your skills and strategy! In a universe threatened by thousands of enemies, you are the last defender of Andromeda. Command your ship and destroy endless waves of adversaries while collecting skills and powerful upgrades to create the most incredible and invincible builds!

Son of a Gun – £8.99

Son of a Gun is an intense action packed top down shooter full of bullets, blood and explosions. Collect and manage your guns and grenades to fight swarming bugs, gigantic robots, slimy monsters and even space ghosts. Select one of 6 characters and upgrade them while progressing through the single player campaign. Overwhelming enemies can be sometimes dealt with by the prototype time-bending device.

Cats and Seek : Osaka – £2.69

A hidden object game with plenty of meowing loaves of joy to discover!

Look around – up, down, left, right… Because you’ll never know where you might find a friendly cat face :3

GhostlyRyokan – £2.69

The truth about the horror and tragedy hidden in an abandoned ryokan. You step into an abandoned ryokan where ghosts wander about, and you will discover the mystery of a terrible tragedy that occurred in the past. The ghost of a maid who once worked there still wanders the inn and drags visitors into the depths of fear.

Players will be forced to make the ultimate choice: to search through the horror-filled inn and collect hidden clues, or to release the spirit or release the grudge. Will you be able to escape the inn safely?

El Panadero -The Baker- – £6.99

A 2D Action Arcade-like Platformer!

Featuring Mexican Battling Bakers Vs Man-Eating Plant Life from OUTER SPACE.

Hand drawn, animated, coded, designed, etc, etc by (mostly) one dude.

EGGCONSOLE TEMPLO DEL SOL: ASTEKA II PC-8801 – £5.39

This game, released in 1986 in Japan, is an adventure game and a sequel to the previous year’s “Azteca.” Players embark on an adventure set in the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico, searching for the Temple of the Sun and the Sun Key. The game is divided into two parts: a field part with RPG-like controls for movement, and an adventure part where the screen switches at specific locations. In the adventure part, various actions can be performed by selecting different icons.

Europa – £13.49

Run, glide and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.

Europa is a peaceful game of adventure, exploration and meditation. As you travel you’ll gradually upgrade the capabilities of your Zephyr jetpack, boosting yourself further through the air until you can flow freely into the sky.

Nick Jr. Party Adventure – £34.99

You’re invited on a puzzle platform adventure with lots of your favorite Nick Jr. characters! Have fun with Dora, Blue from Blue’s Clues & You, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, and more friends to create one amazing celebration!

The fun is about to start, but first you need to help look for party items! Join your friends in exploring colorful worlds and guide them to the goal. Tap interactive puzzle helpers to jump with Dora, boost with Blaze, sail with Santiago, and more.

This colorful adventure is all about learning through play, either in single player or two-player co-operative mode.

Cats in Boxes – £4.49

Explore an enchanting world of Cats in Boxes, filled with adorable cats and captivating puzzles. Each level has unique secrets and challenges. Explore and collect all the cats to complete your collection!

Casual Sport Series: Hockey – £5.39

Step onto the ice and experience hockey like never before in Casual Sport Series: Hockey! Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the rink, this vibrant, action-packed game delivers fast, easy-to-pick-up fun that anyone can enjoy. Perfect for solo play or intense local multiplayer showdowns with friends, it’s the ultimate casual sports experience!

My Big Sister: Remastered – £7.99

Take control of Luzia and explore a fantasy world full of spirits, ghosts, and other unnatural monstrosities as the sisters try to find a way to break the curse and return home. Search for objects to solve simple puzzles and talk to characters to unravel the lore behind both “My Big Sister” and “Ashina: The Red Witch”.

Across the game’s multiple chapters in My Big Sister, players can expect to clear puzzles and find specific items should they wish to advance through the game’s story, but be sure to take your time. With plenty of secrets and multiple endings, you’ll have your work cut out for you to make sure you get the ending Luzia, Sombria, and Ashina deserve.

Next week: Super Mario Party Jamboree, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Neva, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, Blazing Strike, Crow Country, Dungeons 4, Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh, Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem, ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist, Eternights, LYNE, Blind – The Unseen Truth, The Seed: Unit 7, It Could Happen to You, NAIRI: Rising Tide, 8-Bit Adventures 2, Alchemist: The Potion Monger, StormEdge, Ynglet, Amelia’s Garden, 9 R.I.P., Drova – Forsaken Kin, and Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania.