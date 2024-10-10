Tetris Forever’s game list finally pieced together

Digital Eclipse’s block rockin’ Tetris Forever collection – the latest in their Gold Master Series – will include over fifteen games in total, mostly stemming from Nintendo formats. This is in addition to new title Tetris Time Warp, which mixes different mechanics from various Tetris games.

Here’s the list of confirmed titles, as provided by Digital Eclipse.

Tetris, released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicom

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Nintendo Entertainment System

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicom

Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicom

Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicom

Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy

This doesn’t appear to be the full list, as it has already been revealed that a recreation of the original version of Tetris, programmed for the Electronika 60, will feature.

The interactive timeline will include 90 minutes of documentaries, photos, and original adverts.

While there’s no release date yet, Tetris Forever is still on track for later this year. Look out for it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC – via Steam and GOG.