Last Time I Saw You review

Turns out a typically lazy Sunday afternoon during the ‘80s was no different in Japan than in England. After hanging out with his school friends in the park, twelve-year-old Ayumi heads back to his small yet cosy homestead for a home cooked meal. Then it’s a case of bathtime and an early night – although not before hurriedly finishing homework. The only thing missing is a new episode of The Antiques Roadshow on TV, which I’m going to go out on a limb and say was never aired in Japan. Just a hunch.

While settling for the night, news breaks of an imminent storm. Undeterred by a spot of rain, Ayumi heads into school the following day, only for the storm to worsen and turns into a life-threatening typhoon. This leads to commotion and panic, resulting in Ayumi becoming injured while trying to flee. Rather than a teacher with a wet paper towel coming to his aid, he’s instead helped by a friendly forest yokai, taking the form of a similarly aged girl – known to Ayumi from a reoccurring dream. Once healed, he finds the courage to enter a nearby forest in search of the mysterious girl, soon learning that his dreams were in fact a calling. Another typhoon is heading for the quaint rural village in a week, and only by working together can the duo prevent it.

What then ensues is a quest spread over the course of the next seven days or so, with Ayumi waking up and talking to his parents before heading into the village and into the forest. Every day presents something new, progressing the storyline at a remarkably steady pace. You’ll get to meet a handful of forest yokai, most of which have an on-going sub-quest to fulfil requiring outside help, and head further into the forest each day – with areas including a mine, a bamboo grove, and a meadow full of bellowing grass. From day to day, the townsfolk go about their business too, and there’s often something new to purchase using Ayumi’s daily allowance.

Much like A Space for The Unbound – also published by Chorus, and very similar in concept and tone – Last Time I Saw You essentially plays like a modern take on the side-scrolling point ‘n click genre, only giving direct control of the main character and featuring a far more streamlined interface. There’s an inventory, and many conversations with the hospitable townsfolk and forest yokai have different dialogue options, a few of which can influence the storyline. Every interactable item is clearly indicated with an icon as you approach, and both the main quest and sub-quests are easy to follow.

Combat features here too, although it’s more of a diversion than something integral. Ayumi carries a baseball bat, and with a mighty swing, can defeat the smoke-like demonic spirits that patrol the forest. Our mild-mannered protagonist is able to withstand three hits; any more will cast them back to the nearest shrine, which acts as a save point. These are generously placed, usually no more than 1-2 minutes apart. This also makes the experience ideal for on-the-go play should you opt for the Switch version. The platforming elements fare better, with a few tricky jumps to make, and an air dash soon added to the repertoire of abilities. Explore locations fully and you may find a hidden shrine or a treasure chest.

Rewinding back to the game’s pacing, and to reiterate further, Last Time I Saw You is superbly designed. There is nothing in the way of surplus content or filler; every townsfolk and location serves a purpose of some kind, and the day-to-day structure means that you’ll gradually learn more about not just the village’s citizens but the village itself. Ayumi’s relationships with his parents and school friends feel real and grounded – with space even given for these relationships to grow and blossom. Each day has a unique quest, taking Ayumi to a new location within the forest before heading home for the night, leaving his mind to run wild before finally falling asleep. The stakes here are high – the entire village is in danger, remember – and this makes the storyline all the more compelling.

The runtime here is around six hours, making for a considerably condensed experience. That’s to say, it has many of the emotional beats and revelations of a typical RPG, only crammed into an experience barely a quarter the length. Although small – restricted to the village centre, the gradually expanding forest, plus both Ayumai’s home and school – there is some backtracking to endure, but it’s never tedious due to its briskness, and fast travelling is an option when navigating the forest. It’s a lavishly presented experience too, boasting smooth cartoon-like animation, richly detailed backdrops with occasional flair such as water reflections, and delightful incidental sound effects. Even the faux Famicom ninja-starring platformer Ayumai can play (when the TV isn’t being used!) is beyond expectations, being fully featured.

We’ve seen a quite few shorter adventures this year, and Last Time I Saw You stands out from the majority in numerous ways, from its instantly likeable cast of characters to its polished presentation. There isn’t much in the way of challenge, this being a narrative-driven adventure, but it excels in the areas that are more important, providing a small but perfectly formed game world with a history to explore, and a story that hooks instantly – almost guaranteeing that you’ll want to see it through to its conclusion. A weekend spent with Last Time I Saw You will doubtlessly leave you fulfilled – and you may still have time to catch The Antiques Roadshow on TV too.

Maboroshi Artworks’ Last Time I Saw You is out now on all formats. Published by Chorus Worldwide Games. A physical Switch version is planned.