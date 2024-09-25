Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered releases in December  

After swirling rumours and a last minute leak, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered has been officially announced.

Due on all formats, this collection of gothic action adventures from Aspyr brings together Crystal Dynamic’s Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 with restored and higher resolution textures, new camera and control options, and a photo mode.

The screenshots suggest the visuals have had a lot of effort put into them to bring them closer to modern standards. It’ll even be possible to toggle between new and old graphics.

Other modernizations include a compass to make exploring Nosgoth easier, and an interactive lore map with concept art and a look at the game’s ‘lost levels’.

Cancel that Christmas party – Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered is due for release on 10th December for $29.99. If you can’t wait until then, the Evercade is about to get its own collection next week.