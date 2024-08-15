Legacy of Kain Collection announced for Evercade, coming this September

Kain you believe it? Tomb Raider Collection isn’t the only deal Blaze has signed with Crystal Dynamics. The rumoured Legacy of Kain Collection has turned out to be real, too.

This two game pack includes 1996’s Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, a top down gothic RPG adventure that became a cult classic, and its technically impressive 3D sequel Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – which went on to sell 1.5m units back in 1999.

It’s the PSone versions that are represented here. It’s promised the physical manual will go into “great detail” on both titles, so we might be in for some concept art and other extras.

As this is one of Blaze’s new higher storage ‘Giga Carts’ it’s set to cost £22.49. It’ll play on any Evercade device – even the budget Super Pocket handhelds.

Pre-orders go live 30th August ahead of a 30th September release. Expect it to launch alongside Bitmap Brothers Collection 2, which was revealed two weeks ago and includes the likes of Gods, Z, and The Chaos Engine 2.

After a slight delay, Tomb Raider Collection 1 and Thalamus Collection 1 are on track for 30th August, meaning four new carts are arriving in the space of a month.