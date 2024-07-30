The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 comes to Evercade this September

Blaze has opened their magic pockets and penned a deal with IP holders Rebellion to secure a new Evercade collection.

The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 will include five Amiga games and one from the PlayStation. It seems that original collection featuring console games over the Amiga originals didn’t go down too well with fans. For those unaware, the Amiga is where The Bitmap Brothers worked their magic, making good use of the hardware available.

The game list reads as Gods, Cadaver, Magic Pockets, The Chaos Engine 2, and Z. Cadaver‘s four-level standalone expansion The Payoff fills the sixth slot.

UK gamers of a certain age may have a fondness for Magic Pockets. This platformer was featured on the Saturday morning show Motormouth, allowing gamers to control the action over the phone to win prizes. There’s a clip on YouTube, should you want to be reminded of a simpler time.

Gods and Cadaver were well received upon release, while Magic Pockets had its fans. 1996’s The Chaos Engine 2 changed the formula to a split screen deathmatch (making it ideal for Evercade Vs) yet it was still praised by the existing Amiga mags of the era.

Strategic battler Z, featuring feuding robots, became a cult classic upon release too. The PlayStation version included here was a European exclusive, meaning this may be the first time American gamers get to play it.

Pre-orders for The Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 go live on August 30th ahead of a September release, with a price tag of £17.99. It’s set to launch alongside a yet-to-be-announced cart. Chances are it’ll be revealed before the week is out.

