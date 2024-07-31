Most played: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Dondoko Island)

At what point does a mini-game become a full game? It’s a question fans of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise have likely asked themselves at least once, with each entry brimming with distractions – some of which are surprisingly in-depth, such as the competitive remote-controlled racer Pocket Circuit. I’d argue that the playable arcade games aren’t exactly mini-games, especially those that gained home conversions such as Virtua Fighter 3.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth confuses things further with Dondoko Island, unlocking partway through the storyline. It’s classed as a mini-game (and even referred to as a mini-quest) but it’s in-depth and substantial enough to be a standalone release, requiring 10-12 hours just to see its story to completion. Influences include Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, only there’s some melee combat thrown in too.

Upon landing on Dondoko Island’s sandy beaches, it’s discovered that a criminal gang has been using the former paradise resort to dump waste. All is not lost in this eco-war though, as a few individuals have bandied together to restore the island to its former glory, aiming to gradually turn it back into a holiday resort. Ichiban’s duties here are numerous, being hired muscle, an island planner, and a handyman. Best get to work, then.

The amount of depth here is genuinely surprising. SEGA could’ve easily created a standalone product here, albeit one at a lower price bracket. It even feels a bit different from the main game when it comes to character movement and control, suggesting that while it reuses assets there’s a different engine underneath.

The idea is to clear out rubbish to restore the island, bit by bit, with most of it gated off initially. Trash, rocks, and wood can then be recycled into decorative items and entire buildings, improving the resort’s appeal. Once certain criteria are made, a representative can be summoned to evaluate the facilities available, increasing the island’s rank. Initially, only tents and shacks can be placed, with holidaymakers including the homeless and backpackers who aren’t concerned with where they sleep. Then, over time, cottages and more luxurious accommodations can be crafted. It’s up to you to choose where visitors stay, each having a list of requests.

Holidaymakers need to be entertained too, and this is where the planning aspect comes in. It’s possible to create small towns, with shops and services, and decorate them with statues, flowers, and more – with services also generating cash. They’ll mill around the island for three days, and upon departing, their satisfaction levels are revealed. To keep them sweet, gifts can be given from your inventory. Homemade sake always goes down well.

There’s even more to it than this, as Ichiban has his own house too, upgradable over time – a la Animal Crossing. Décor is ranked as well, so in addition to crafting items for the resort, you’ll need to think about themes to make the home stylish. Again, like Animal Crossing, the resort has a store with unique items available daily.

But wait, there’s more. After increasing the rank of Dondoko Island a few times, another island becomes available. Dondoko Farm is a means of becoming richer faster, with rarer fish to catch, more elusive bugs to hunt, and the ability to plant crops, recycle waste, and more. The workers are in fact your Sujimon – oddball characters from another mini-game, this time based around Pokemon. This means you’ll get to see lots of weird characters grafting; my crew included a man dressed as a cigarette, and another disguised as a beach ball. Later an online aspect is revealed, allowing players to visit one another’s islands. It’s incredible how fully featured Dondoko Island is, gradually revealing more and more stuff. You can even pay for a TV advertising campaign in the hope of attracting more tourists.

Nothing here feels superfluous. While the rubbish cleansing process isn’t largely compelling – laboriously requiring junk piles to be smashed into oblivion – there are numerous elements that are, including a daily list of objectives, the loop of foraging and crafting, and planning the town. Doubtlessly, after unlocking more items to create, you’ll want to go back and redesign, replacing grimy buildings with more luxurious ones – and perhaps adding/retaining something seedy, just to please the more discerning clientele. I haven’t explored other player’s islands yet, but I’m keen to see what those with wild imaginations have created.

While I wasn’t able to take a vacation this year, I was able to soak up the sun on Dondoko Island over a few weekends. Time was well spent, and I didn’t have to worry about becoming sunburnt.