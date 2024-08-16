Stepping into the arena with KIBORG

It’s always neat when a demo of an upcoming game has more to offer than just a level or two. I’m not referring to things like ten-hour trials, as beneficial as they are, but rather when a developer turns a demo into a standalone product, such as a prologue. That’s the case with KIBORG: Arena, which gives a decent taster of the combat system and the kinds of upgrades found in KIBORG – a brutal sci-fi roguelike brawler where the story progresses whether you win or lose.

It’s also pleasing when a developer carves out their own path even though the temptation is obviously there to follow in another’s footsteps. KIBORG has a slight ‘Arkham-esque’ free flowing feel to its combat system, but it doesn’t go overboard with its inspirations, going in its own direction instead. Well, that’s aside from the battle commentator putting on their finest Joker impression.

KIBORG: Arena – available now on consoles and PC for free, with the full version’s release date still TBA – features a multi-stage tutorial, a generously sized upgrade tree to unlock, and randomised arena-based battles to jump into. Unlike many demos, it doesn’t time out or end – you’re free to try again and reach a higher floor, gradually unlocking new combos and such via the upgrade tree. Become hooked and you’ll find a good few hours of playtime here.

You play as a chisel Jason Statham alike, and can bash enemies into a bloody mess using light and heavy kicks ‘n punches, automatically dashing from one to another by holding LB. It’s possible to block and parry too – and it isn’t long until enemies that can only be harmed by parrying are introduced. Our beefy brute carries a firearm too, which can be fired manually using a third-person view, or used automatically in the heat of battle by locking onto enemies. To restock ammo, you’ll need to go back to using fists. Somewhat predictably, every wave ends with a close-up takedown, usually involving a critical blow to the head or chest.

At the end of the wave, an upgrade or perk can be chosen, and this is where things become interesting. KIBORG: Arena does a very good job of showing what kinds of ‘builds’ will be available to those determined to shape the game’s star a certain way, including becoming a ‘Cybernetic Thunder God’ by equipping their arms and torso with lightning generators. The default pistol can be switched out for a sworn-off shotgun and similar meatier arsenal, and it’s also possible to equip double baseball bats and road signs as melee weapons. A single arm can be even assigned for ranged combat, improving draw speeds etc.

The aforementioned upgrade tree includes dozens of combos, so you won’t merely be able to button bash to victory – you’ll need to learn beat’em up combos too, in addition to mastering the parry.

Visually, it isn’t quite on par with some of the bigger budget games we’ve seen this year, although it isn’t without merit. Character models are detailed and there’s a variety of foes including devilish beasts, sparks and other particle effects illuminate the arena, and seeing the protag’s limbs become augmented in real-time is very cool. I’m hoping the full game will have environmental hazards, like in Sobaka Studio’s own Redeemer. It seems that you must work hard to unlock the more visceral attacks, with later weapons tearing enemies apart.

My biggest concern is that the dash ability makes things a tad too easy, especially during the early waves. Leaping from one enemy to the next in a matter of seconds greatly reduces their chances of striking, and it seems there isn’t any penalty for abusing dashing. Death can come suddenly too, particularly when arriving on a boss floor while low on health, and there’s much to be said about the later floors lazily throwing dozens of enemies at you at once.

Sobaka Studio’s past games (Redeemer, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, REMEDIUM: Sentinels) have all offered fun arcade-style experiences marred by rough edges. While bigger and more ambitious, KIBORG could go the same way. It’s teetering on the edge right now; all it needs is a push in the right direction. There’s potential here though, certainly.