Out this week: Black Myth: Wukong, Dustborn, Concord, TIEBREAK, Pneumata, My Lovely Empress, more

It’s a promising week for new releases, especially for those with a PS5 under their TV. Next week is looking even busier still, with around a half a dozen anticipated new releases due. It’s a cliché to say it, but we’re unsure how anyone could possibly find the time to play them all.

On the 20th, PS5 and PC owners can jump into Black Myth: Wukong – a visually impressive retelling of Journey to the West, taking the form of an action RPG with Soulslike and boss rush elements. Reviews of the PC version went live on Friday and were mostly full of praise, resulting in an 82% Metacritic. Then from Sony themselves there’s Concord, a 5v5 PVP hero shooter with six different modes and a story surrounding guns-for-hire. It seems Guardians of the Galaxy was a big influence, especially for character design. Can it repeat the success of Helldivers 2?

Reviews of Quantic Dream’s multiformat Dustborn are also live, with this story driven road trip adventure – in which words are more powerful than fists – gaining a mixture of 6s and 7s, resulting in a 69% Metacritic score for the Xbox version. “Dustborn is a unique visual novel-style adventure that brings combat and even a rhythm game to its sometimes-intense choice-driven dystopian world, where your decisions matter. But it often gets in its own way, mechanically and otherwise,” said Games Radar.

Pneumata might be one to investigate too, being a gory first-person survival horror with Lovecraftian themes. It’s set in an apartment building where citizens have gone missing and has been developed with the intention of making players question what’s real.

There’s also a new sports title on the agenda. Tennis sim TIEBREAK: Official Game of the ATP and WTA – which was first released on PC in early access – comes to consoles, created using real world data and new animation technics. It also features a stadium designer toolkit.

Other releases for this week include The Eightfold Path – a puzzle adventure based around Buddhism – the retro-style side scrolling shooter Cyber Mission, an Arcade Archives re-release of Taito’s scrolling brawler The Ninja Kids, pixel art platformer Mangavania 2, the Asian empire management sim My Lovely Empress, and the strategic deck-builder Rise Eterna War. That last one has nothing to do with He-Man, sadly.

New release trailers

Black Myth: Wukong

Concord

Dustborn

TIEBREAK: Official Game of the ATP and WTA

Rise Eterna War

Pneumata

My Lovely Empress

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch

Cyber Mission

Mangavania 2

The Eightfold Path

Dadish 3D

New multiformat releases

Dustborn

TIEBREAK: Official Game of the ATP and WTA

Rise Eterna War

Pneumata

Cyber Mission

Mangavania 2

My Lovely Empress

Parking Masters

Aery – Ancient Empires

Thermonuclear

New on PSN

Concord

Black Myth: Wukong

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch

Castaway

Vikings Pinball

Wheel Riders

Arcade Archives: The Ninja Kids

New on Xbox Store

Dadish 3D

Dice Assassin

Farming Life

The Eightfold Path

Island Cities – Jigsaw Puzzle

Radio Free Europa

Soviet Project

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Turbo Boost Racing

Tracks Winter Wonderland

Next week: Star Wars Outlaws, Visions of Mana, SMITE 2, Age of Mythology: Retold, Monster Jam Showdown, GUNDAM BREAKER 4, Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn, Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (Xbox), Akimbot, Vampire Survivors (PS4), SokoPenguin, Valfaris: Mecha Therion, Forklift Simulator, Crypt Custodian, and Core Keeper.