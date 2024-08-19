Madden NFL 25 enters the UK retail chart at #20

The UK retail chart sees just one new arrival this week. Madden NFL 25 managed to enter at #20 in the all formats chart, and at #5 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. Chances are it won’t stick around for long – Madden games usually sell reasonably well at launch before quickly exiting the charts in a matter of weeks.

EA also claims no.1 with EA Sports FC 24. It Takes Two, F1 24, and EA Sports UFC 5 also all re-entered the top 40, meaning there are more EA titles in the chart than usual.

After taking the top spot last week, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe falls to #2. Minecraft rises to #3, while Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD climbs to #4. At #5 it’s Mortal Kombat 1, down from #3 following last week’s surprise resurgence.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed four places to #6, GTA V dropped two places to #7, The Witcher III Wild Hunt GOTY Edition entered the top ten at #8, Super Mario Bros. Wonder held onto #9, and then at #10 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports.

Over in the Switch top 20, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim re-entered at #10, presumably due to a price drop. The 3DS chart, meanwhile, is a top six this week. Little Orbit’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 (from 2014!) is no.1 and followed by LEGO Friends, Rayman 3D, Stella Glow, Culdcept Revolt, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl. Little Orbit, eh? That’s a name we haven’t heard since the days of the Wii U.