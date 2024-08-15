The Sirena Expedition review

The currently popular faux PS1 aesthetic works incredibly well for horror games. PS1 visuals were often distorted by default, and the texture warping synonymous with the system arguably amplifies the fear of the unknown. Silent Hill and similar titles were rife with mysterious shadowy creatures formed of twisted polygons, forcing the mind to take a few seconds to adjust.

This visual style works especially well here, with the underwater setting playing into the way the visuals warp. It’s a surprise we didn’t see more underwater adventures on the PS1 when it was in its prime. Then again, designing games around the weaknesses of a console wasn’t exactly a priority back then.

The Sirena Expedition involves a perilous mission to explore a recently discovered underwater facility. This sizeable and now dilapidated installation, seemingly constructed during the ‘80s or ‘90s, isn’t on record. As such, its purpose is entirely unknown. As our female protagonist sets about exploring it fully, from the observation deck to the sleeping quarters, they start to piece together the events that unfolded and discover why it was abandoned.

While the visuals are in 3D, movement is restricted to a 2D plain, with the camera adjusting automatically to give the best view. Platforming and puzzle solving are the order of the day, with fully voiced dialogue occurring upon entering new areas. This is largely compelling, with the vocal work adding much to the experience. Concerns constantly grow for the protag’s well-being, heightening the sense of desperation. The sound design elsewhere helps create a rich atmosphere – a mixture of piano led musical scores and ambient sounds, such as the facility’s creaking floors and the rhythmic nature of the diver’s breathing apparatus. It’s worth untangling your earphones for.

The puzzle solving elements start simple, mostly involving switch flicking and block shoving to open doors and access higher platforms. Then during the game’s second half, things become more complex, throwing a new mechanic into the mix while the environments greatly increase in size. There’s no combat here whatsoever, ergo no means of death, so you’re free to figure things out in your own time. Although there’s never a main objective on screen, it’s usually clear what’s required to progress. Scout fully, and you’ll find a few extra underwater alcoves to poke around in.

While The Sirena Expedition is an easy recommendation to anyone intrigued by exploring the depths below, especially those who enjoy psychological horror, it still pays to know what you’re getting into here. This is a short experience that lasts just over an hour, driven by its story and fuelled by intrigue. Despite featuring PS1 style visuals, this isn’t a ‘new’ 32-bit style experience similar to the horror games the platform was known for; it’s an uncomplicated bite-sized adventure with a handful of puzzles to solve and a short story to become engrossed in. It makes good on both promises: the final puzzle has multiple steps and takes a while to crack, and even after turning off the Switch, I was left thinking about how the story concluded.

To play The Sirena Expedition on a train or somewhere similar with distractions would be folly; it deserves your full attention. Delivered with rare confidence, it’s well worth sitting down and letting it absorb you for the hour or so it lasts.

Giraffe Cat’s The Sirena Expedition is out 16th August on Switch. Converted from PC by Ant Workshop.