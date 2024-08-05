Out this week: CYGNI: All Guns Blazing, Volgarr the Viking II, SteamWorld Heist II, Cat Quest III, Pepper Grinder, more

Sequels! The cornerstone of the industry, intended not only to improve and expand upon their predecessors but also capitalise on their success. As much as we appreciate new IP, a follow-up to a renowned title can be just as exciting, if not more.

Three sequels are on this week’s agenda, no less. Volgarr the Viking II has been a long time coming – the original dates to 2013 and was one of the first ‘Games with Gold’ titles for Xbox One. It took heavy inspiration from Rastan, Tatio’s classic barbarian starring action platformer. This sequel looks set to offer something more unique, featuring an older and wiser Volgarr. If the press release is to go by, the difficulty level can be altered to suit – the original was notoriously difficult. Digital Eclipse has assisted with development, so we know it’s in safe hands.

SteamWorld Heist II is another a long time coming, with the original first hitting the 3DS in 2015 before gracing HD consoles of the era. This sequel sees the 2D tactical battler take to the seas, throwing nautical battles into the mix. Reviews have been mixed so far. Push Square opted for an 8/10 while Eurogamer gave it 3/5. The Metro meanwhile went with a 6/10, claiming that it doesn’t look a great deal different from the original despite almost ten years passing.

Cat Quest III follows suit. At least, within its premise. Yes – this also takes to the seas. This 2.5D open-world action RPG appears to be crammed full of cat puns, starring a Purrivateer battling Pi-rats in the Purribean. How’s about cat? Incidentally, there’s also the retro-style platformer Cattie due on all formats, which appears to be a follow-up to Froggie.

Konami is also back with CYGNI: All Guns Blazing – a ‘next gen’ sci-fi shoot’em up gunning for Xbox Series and PS5, promising to offer an evolution of the genre. First announced in 2021, it has been developed by Scottish outfit Keelworks. It’s due both digitally and at retail, with the physical release available for around £25. On the cheaper side of things there’s Gravitators, the latest inexpensive twin-stick shooter from eastasiasoft.

This week Bandai-Namco also releases the mouthful that is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles on all formats. Yes, that includes Xbox. Based on an animated series, it’s a combat-focused adventure with a city building aspect and over 50 quests to partake.

The Xbox also gains Creatures of Ava, a creature taming adventure set in a world facing a life-consuming infection. Footage looks mighty promising. The anti-Pal World, perhaps.

Also look out for an Xbox/PlayStation release of Devolver Digital’s Pepper Grinder – a spiritual successor to Nintendo’s oft forgotten Drill Dozer – a console release of the 2.5m selling Chinese dating sim Love is All Around, third-person eco-adventure Seed of Life, Arcade Paradise VR for PSVR2, and Princess Maker 2 Regeneration on PS4 – which harks back to the days of the SEGA Saturn. We reviewed it on Switch last month.

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

SteamWorld Heist II

Volgarr the Viking II

Cat Quest III

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles

Pepper Grinder

Arcade Paradise VR

Creatures of Ava

Bleak Faith

Seed of Life

Cattie

The Lullaby of Life

Gravitators

Love is All Around

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing

SteamWorld Heist II

Volgarr the Viking II

Cat Quest III

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles

Bleak Faith

Seed of Life

I Want To Go To Mars

Cattie

The Lullaby of Life

Gravitators

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition

Pepper Grinder

Eden Genesis

Love is All Around

Deathbound

Arcade Paradise VR

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona

Webgeon Speedrun Edition

Creatures of Ava

HoneyLand

Cat Quest III

Next week: EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25, Just Crow Things, Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Xbox), White Day 2: The Flower That Tells Lies – Complete Edition, Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition, Shoulders of Giants: Ultimate, COMPOUND, Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery, Tiny Pixels Vol. 1 – Ninpo Blast, Cat’s Request, Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse, and Turn to Mine.