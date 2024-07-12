Princess Maker 2 Regeneration review

If you’re wondering why we’re reviewing something called ‘Princess Maker’ the chances are you’re unfamiliar with the game’s history. This life simulation was a hit on Japanese computers in 1993 before gaining a release on the 3DO, Saturn and Dreamcast exclusively in that region. When the import scene for the Saturn and Dreamcast took off in the late ‘90s and early noughties, it eventually gained appreciation in the West, largely due to its innovative premise and addictive gameplay. Devotees even went to the effort of releasing English translation patches, helping expand the fanbase in the process.

This re-release coincides with its 30th anniversary while being one of its first official western releases – complete with redrawn art and a new animated intro. It’s something fans have long requested, arguably launching at a time when interest in the series has reached a peak.

Even now its premise remains original. You’re cast into the role of a respected 12th century nobleman who once defeated a mighty demon. The heir to your name and legacy, a daughter, has reached adolescence and it’s your job to guide her through life until her 18th birthday – upon which her future is revealed, solely dependent on your decisions. You’ll need to choose the subjects she studies, where she works, and how much rest she receives. There are dozens of endings to see, mostly based around professions, with the idea being to play through it multiple times while making new choices.

Gameplay is mostly menu driven and confined to a single screen, with comic book-style panels displaying short stilted animations. A monthly work/rest schedule must be arranged, and a small amount of gold must be reserved for food – with a choice of meal types provided. You can also head into the town and purchase items from the tailor, armoury and general store using cash earned from working, and talk to guards and the monarchs at the nearby castle. Or at least, attempt to. They aren’t interested in conversing with riffraff. Incidentally, dialogue in general is basic, being no better than what we had to endure within ’90s RPGs. It’s hard to tell if this was to keep it faithful to the era.

Thankfully, there’s more to it than selecting options and reading text – it’s also part RPG, with the ability to go on short adventures while equipped with various swords, daggers and armour from the armoury. Four areas can be explored, ranging from forests to deserts, and battles are turn-based. They’re simple affairs – you can merely fight, cast magic, talk, or flee – but exploring locations fully is compelling, and the difficulty becomes challenging when creatures such as dragons and trolls emerge. Treasure chests can contain rare items, making the effort to bulk up on strength worthwhile. If you fall in battle, you’re carried back to your homestead by your winged butler Cube, so there’s no penalty for failure. The RPG tropes, as light as they are, add much to the experience – you’ll need to save up money to purchase the best weapons available, with studies also requiring an outlay. These sections would have benefited from a map or main objective, however – there’s no indication if everything within an area has been discovered.

Princess Maker 2, essentially, boils down to stat watching – every action increases, or in some instances decreases, your daughter’s statistics in some way. To put her on certain paths, you’ll need to plan, formulating schedules that boost key skills – and this requires experimentation. Stats can impact not just battle performance, but also skill and temperament while working. Manual labour – such as farm work – will increase her strength and stamina, becoming a restaurant worker or innkeeper will improve cooking and cleaning skills, while working at the church can restore faith and remove sin.

There are over a dozen ways to pass time; and even the RPG quests are optional. Dabbling in everything is tricky and may not even be possible if key stats are low. Overwork your daughter and she’ll become stressed and fall ill. Push her too hard, and she may rebel and become a delinquent, meaning nobody will hire her or even want to converse in town. Reversing bad traits is possible, while stress can easily be reduced with a shopping spree or by dishing out a cream-filled cake as a reward

When she matures and enters her teenage years, seedy bar work and cabaret dancing options unlock. Indeed, underneath the cutesy visuals lies something surprisingly risqué – although it’s our understanding that things have been toned down since the PC original, with this version having a 3+ age rating. A few elements do feel dated, however, such as being able to check on weight.

While progression is straightforward and easy-going – to reiterate, outside of the RPG style quests, gameplay mostly involves selecting options and navigating menus – there’s a lot going on behind the scenes concerning the stats, ergo emerging areas of expertise. Becoming adept at certain subjects can trigger unique events, and there are also random occurrences – such as travelling merchants and fortune tellers. Every year a Harvest Festival takes place too, in which any acquired skills can be tested in cooking contests and arena battles. Another landmark event is your daughter’s birthday, which sees her sprout in size and more options unlock. Funds depending, it’s possible to arrange a stat boosting gift.

Princess Maker 2 is very much an experience centred around its payoff. Upon turning 18, you’re presented with the game’s ending, each of which last a couple of minutes and features a collection of images along with text-based descriptions of her upbringing and future. Working towards this ‘big reveal’ is not only quite compelling but is able to propel the whole shebang along quite nicely for its three hour (approx) duration. It’s also quite refreshing to play something with little in the way of frustration. Difficulty? Princess Maker 2 knows not of this word. A simple idea done well, it remains compelling and unique thirty years on from its original release.

Princess Maker 2 Regeneration is out now on Switch and PC. Published by Bliss Brain.