Out this week: Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock, Kunitsu-Gami, Nobody Wants to Die, SCHiM, Let’s School, RPM, Flock, more

Sweet Jeebus. It’s one of the busiest weeks of the year so far, with several anticipated indies due, along with new titles from Capcom, EA, SEGA, Plaion, and Nintendo. The majority have review embargos that lift on July 16th so expect a colossal content drop across the gaming sphere.

From the major publishers, there’s College Football 25 – the first entry in the series from EA in eleven years – the lavish looking cyber-noir adventure Nobody Wants to Die from Plaion, a belated release of SEGA’s Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board for PS/Xbox formats, and the Switch’s Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – loosely based on the competition that ran across America in 1990. The limited physical version has already sold out, which is a shame.

Capcom meanwhile offers up new IP Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – a tactical battler that involves cleansing a mountain of evil, with a day-to-night cycle in place that sees a change of pace. It might be a sleeper hit, this. The recent demo was well received, and Capcom’s track record of late has been excellent. If this sounds like your thing, also look out for Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus – another new release based on Japanese folklore.

After a delay, Kepler’s Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is out too. It’s Soulslike from the creators of Ashen, in which humanity makes one last stand against deities from the afterlife. Starring Nor Vanek and her fox-like companion, rapid mobility and explosive firepower are the order of the day. The bright and vibrant Dungeons of Hinterberg for Xbox and PC offers a ‘slaycation paradise’ meanwhile, exploring the alpine village of Hinterberg using a tour guide, and venturing into its puzzle-filled dungeons within the mountains.

Another dungeon crawler launching this week is the multiformat Darkest Dungeon 2, tasking intrepid explorers with forming a party, kitting out a stagecoach, and trekking across a dying world to avert an apocalypse. The PC version boasts ‘mostly positive’ reviews on Steam.

Then there’s the futuristic racer Distance: Console Edition for PS4/PS5, the shadow-leaping abstract puzzler SCHiM, school management sim Let’s School, Annapurna’s sky shepherding Flock, low-fi fever-dream multiplayer package Booom-Slang, pixel art cooking Metroidvania Magical Delicacy, stylish parkour platformer Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield, Farsight Studio’s PPA Pickleball Tour 2025, and the Switch’s ‘simarcade’ racer Hot Lap Racing.

A trio of shoot’em ups are also upon us, with the Switch and PS4 gaining Over Horizon X Steel Empire (including the titular 1991 NES shooter, plus the Mega Drive and GBA versions of Steel Empire), the bullet absorbing/rebounding Retaliate, and eastasiasoft’s post-apocalyptic wasteland bullet hell RPM – Road Punk Mayhem.

It’s worth noting that five new releases – Flintlock, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flock, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Magical Delicacy – are all launching on Xbox Game Pass. If only we had enough free time to play them all.

New release trailers

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

College Football 25

Darkest Dungeon 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Nobody Wants to Die

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

SCHiM

Let’s School

Magical Delicacy

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Distance: Console Edition

Over Horizon x Steel Empire

Hot Lap Racing

Retaliate

RPM – Road Punk Mayhem

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025

Flock

Booom-Slang!

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind

Next week: CONSCRIPT, F1 Manager 2024, ExhaustedMan, Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow, House of Golf 2, TACTICAL BANDITS, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, Abathor, Exophobia, Lakeview Cabin Collection, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, Hearthstorm, Circus of TimTim, Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue, and The Star Named EOS.