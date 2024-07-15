GameMill announces The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, inspired by the 16-bit era

A new series of Cobra Kai launches on Netflix this week, and presumably to coincide, GameMill has announced The Karate Kid: Street Rumble.

This pixel art side-scrolling brawler takes us through the original trilogy, with the action spread across twelve stages. Locations revealed so far include Topanga Beach, West Valley High, and the Cobra Kai Dojo.

Daniel Russo, Mr. Miyagi, Kumiko, and Ali Mills are playable characters – with four player local co-op an option – and you’ll have to face off against Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, and Terry Silver at key points in the storyline.

Every playable character has their signature moves, along with combos to master. Although chances are everyone will just spam the crane kick.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble is being developed by the Argentina based Odaclick and due out 20th September on all formats, available digitally and at retail.