Hogwarts Legacy reclaims no.1 in the UK top 40 while several THQ Nordic titles re-enter

A bunch of THQ Nordic published titles have returned to the UK retail chart this week, and we can only assume that one of the online retailers (or perhaps GAME) has been selling them for very little. If it only takes a price drop from a single retailer to propel a game back into the top 40, this also shows just how low physical sales in the UK are currently.

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? was the highest re-entry, taking #18 in the all formats chart and #10 in the Switch chart, sandwiching it between Nintendo Switch Sports and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In other words, it outsold Zelda TotK last week.

Also in the multiformat top 40, Elex II returned at #22, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning at #23, and the recent Alone in the Dark reboot at #27.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning also took no.1 in the Xbox One chart, while Desperados III made #3, Biomutant re-entered at #6, Darksiders Genesis at #9, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire at #14.

To reiterate, these are all THQ Nordic published titles. Somewhere had a good clear out.

The real news in chart land is that Hogwarts Legacy has returned to no.1 in the all formats chart. It’s also at no.1 in both the PS5 and PS4 charts.

EA Sports FC 24 fell to #2, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD held onto #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and GTA V all climbed the top ten – taking #4, #5 and #6. Elden Ring fell to #7, Super Mario Bros. Wonder rose to #8, It Takes Two re-entered the top ten at #9, and finally at #10 it’s Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

For those curious about the 3DS chart – now a permanent fixture of our round-ups – it comprises of just one title this week. Yes – it’s a top one chart. That game is Tomodachi Life, a fine vintage from 2014.