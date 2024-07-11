Double Dragon is back, again, in 2025

Arc System Works are teaming up with YUKE’s to create Double Dragon Revive – a 3D reimagining of the 1987 classic side-scrolling brawler.

Details are currently slim on the ground, with the press release mostly comprising character art. We can at least tell you that Arc System Works’ fighting game staff are on board to ensure the combat system is deep and balanced, promising it won’t be another button basher. The press release doesn’t even mention that YUKE’s are involved – that was left to the Steam page to reveal.

Weapons will feature, perhaps more heavily than before, and the backdrops will now have interactive elements such as dumpsters that enemies can be kicked into.

Visually it’s looking very flashy, even in this early state. It’s not much of a surprise to see it dropping Xbox One and Switch in favour of the PS5, Xbox Series and PC. It’ll also be on PS4, however. Chances are we’ll see it on the Switch’s successor – the Double Dragon series has never strayed far from Nintendo platforms.

The Steam and PSN pages are now live ahead of a 2025 release.