Co-op supernatural shooter Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition launches next week

Canadian developers Itzy Interactive are about to enter the console market with Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition – an enhanced version of their arcade-style co-op shooter that’s about to leap over from PC to PS5 and Xbox Series.

Mad Devils is set during a twisted rendition of WWII where the betrayal of an allied special forces unit results in a demonic resurrection. Now beastly in appearance, they carry on their duties after being blessed with new abilities.

This new edition adds two new squad members. It looks like we can expect a varied cast, including a Ghost Rider look-a-like and a bearded rotund chap armed with Tesla cannons.

It’s powered by the Unity engine, and all six squad members can be levelled up, gaining new skills. The whole thing has been built around couch co-op, so you may need to grab a friend to experience it the way Itzy intends.

Mad Devils: Damned-finitive Edition hits digital services on August 13th. Owners of the vanilla PC version can grab this upgrade for free, which is always nice to see.