Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess review

With so many of Capcom’s recent titles setting tills ringing – or whatever the digital storefront equivalent is – it isn’t a huge surprise to see new IP on the agenda. Chances are the coffers were full enough to allow for a smaller, more experimental, project. Sorry, Mega Man, Onimusha, and Dino Crisis fans – you’ll need to remain seated on your hands. Having said that, Kunitsu-Gami does share similarities with Onimusha, heavily focused on demonic creatures that mostly originate from Japanese folklore. The giveaway is their straggly black hair.

Aside from starring a skilled swordsman, the similarities with Onimusha end there. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a strategic hack ‘n slasher with small battlegrounds instead of traditional stages – although they remain sizeable enough to contain multiple paths and areas easily overlooked. A cloudy mountain provides the setting, with the journey beginning not at the bottom but rather at the summit. A foul demonic plague known as the Seethe has begun to spread, ruining the landscape. Together with the spiritual powers of the titular Goddess (Yoshiro), skilled warrior Soh must cleanse the mountainside one area at a time while slaying all manner of blue-skinned demons.

This setup is based on a day-to-night cycle. Upon entering an area at daybreak, you must scout for villagers trapped in alien-like cocoons before assigning them roles (axe welding woodcutter, archer, spearman, sumo wrestler, shaman, etc) and position them proficiently using a command screen that pauses the action. Villagers can also repair defences, such as podiums for archers, and remove obstructions. Scouting locations fully is encouraged, with a perk-bestowing trinket given as a reward. All the while, the Goddess slowly walks a carved-out path – which you have some control over – while performing a cleansing ritual.

As night begins to fall the music becomes more raucous and less tuneful, with demons emerging from a torii gate the moment the sun sets. This change feels both impactful and dramatic, with helper characters scattering and the Goddess weaving a magic shield for protection. It’s then up to Soh and the villagers – now transformed into armour coated warriors – to quell the plague until sunrise, ideally positioning archers up high and a sumo wrestler or two at bottlenecks. If Yoshiro falls in battle, you’re sent back to the last checkpoint; usually just as day turns to night. The battle ends when Yoshiro reaches the main torii gate and closes the demon portal via a ritual. As you carve the path Yoshiro walks, there is some flexibility, giving control of where to stop before nightfall. Later, branching paths are introduced, along with traps and structures that slow foes as they crawl and shuffle towards Yoshiro.

Once an area is cleansed, villages can then be rebuilt. For repairs to take place you’ll need to clear a stage (or two) and return, meaning you’re always a few steps behind. While it’s possible to choose the order of repairs, there doesn’t seem to be a way to maximise the workflow; it’s done when it’s done, as only a limited number of villagers are available. This aspect initially merely feels like a means to fuel the sense of progression, restoring the mountain area-by-area as you descend, but later comes vital towards upgrading your units and Soh fully – with Soh’s upgrade tree unlocking a few hours in, adding more attacks and a bow, along with additional commands and more trinket slots. Soh can perform heavy hitting attacks too, each on a cooldown, and eventually, more than one can be equipped.

Every three stages, or thereabouts, an ominous presence will appear on the map. In other words: a boss battle. These are all against colossal creatures with their own attack patterns –including heavy blows highlighted with a warning. It’s possible to take a few warriors into battle, although upon entering an arena for the first time, you’re figurately going in blind. It’s only during boss battles that units can be commanded to attack or defend, recalling Nintendo’s Pikmin. The AI of the units is robust – archers are crack-shots, and woodcutters, spearmen et al will defend Yoshiro with their last breath. They don’t move far from the locations they’re sent, so if they’re directly in harm’s way, you only have yourself to blame. Units can be healed with rations – which Soh can also consume – while the Shamen will help those nearby. Pleasingly, commanding troops only requires a few button presses, using RB/LB to cycle through. Should the course of a battle change, unit types can be switched, each requiring an outlay of crystals either found within the environment or gifted by Yoshiro.

For the first couple of hours, Kunitsu-Gami is a tad mundane, giving more than ample time to get to grips with the basics while infrequently introducing new unit types. A battle against a giant millipede-esque demon sees a slight increase in difficulty, enduring your hack ‘n slashing skills are up to snuff. Then, after starting to make decent headway, the stages become far larger – often introducing more than one new enemy type and having multiple torii gates. More unique stages begin to occur too, including a lake-set battle onboard a boat. It’s at this point that Kunitsu-Gami makes you wonder what other surprises are in store; and this is something it delivers on, with one mid-game stage forcing Soh to battle alone while using traps to their advantage. The combat system also begins to evolve, to the point where it’s crucial to dodge and use cooldown attacks proficiency.

Underlying themes start to resonate too. Kunitsu-Gami isn’t just about vanquishing evil and rebuilding; there’s a sense of compassion for all living things also, with Yoshiro often surrounded by wildlife as you set about freeing villagers. It’s also easy to appreciate the care gone into the localisation…or perhaps, the lack thereof. It doesn’t pander to a western audience, loaded with Japanese references and untranslated kanji. As someone who had to contend with poorly localised games during the PS2 era, it’s pleasing to be reminded how far we’ve come. Much like calling a spade a spade, Kunitsu-Gami calls a torii gate a torii gate and assumes that you’ll know what it’s talking about.

While I was never fully absorbed in the village rebuilding aspect, the gradual increase in the demon’s ferocity helps the hack ‘n slash combat come into its own during the game’s second half, almost overshadowing the tactical elements. There are moments of mundanity here, but these too are greatly outnumbered by moments of brilliance, battling giant creatures that could only be cooked up by the minds of Capcom. I’m glad that publishers are still willing to experiment and allocate funds to smaller titles – although clocking in at 25+ hours, this is by no means a fleeting experience. Repetition with the day-to-night structure prevents this from being a smash hit, but it’s that same repetition that makes it an instant cult classic. Your toil and graft results in an entire mountain being conquered – and that’s something few other games can boast.

Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.