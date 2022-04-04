Out this week: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Slipstream, Chrono Cross, Godfall: UE, The A500 Mini, more

When LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was officially announced during E3 2019, nobody could have guessed it wouldn’t arrive until three years later. Then again, nobody could have predicted a global pandemic either.
Not only has Covid held up the project but getting to grips with a new engine too. At the time of typing reviews are yet to go live, but we hope all the hardship has paid off, especially when reports of crunch and tight development schedules have circulated pretty since the game’s reveal.
Square-Enix are back once again with Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition – their fifth major release of 2022. This is a HD remaster of their 1999 PSone JRPG, featuring new music, battle enhancements, refined artwork, and an auto-battle function. Surprisingly, it’s heading to all formats – even Xbox One, which often misses out on Square-Enix’s remasters.
Speaking of Xbox One, Gearbox’s pretty but vacuous Godfall heads to Microsoft’s system, in a new Ultimate Edition which launches at a lower cost entry point. It’s a looter-slasher with a fantasy theme, heavily centered around character progression. The PS5 original arrived to a lukewarm reception.
On the indie side of things, there’s Slipstream – a retro racer inspired by SEGA’s 80s and 90s arcade games, along with Initial D. That’s joined by surprise PS4 releases of the retro shooter Eschatos and the PSVR platformer Lucky’s Tale. Then on Xbox One there’s the horror shooter Outbreak: Contagious Memories, cybernoir point and click adventure Chinatown Detective Agency, and Mokoko X – a new take on Qix.
New hardware is upon us too, in the form of The Amiga 500 Mini. It outputs at 720p and features 25 built-in games – including California Games, The Chaos Engine, Zool, and Worms – along with the ability to add more titles. The lack of a functional keyboard has left some retro gamers shaking their heads, however.
New release trailers
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Godfall Ultimate Edition
Slipstream
Z-Warp
Legal Dungeon
ESCHATOS
Chinatown Detective Agency
Outbreak: Contagious Memories
New multiformat releases
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
- Godfall: Ultimate Edition
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- Slipstream
- Legal Dungeon
- Z-Warp
- Orcs Must Die! 3: Tipping the Scales
- Road Maintenance Simulator
- Replica
- Kombinera
- Wild West Crops
New on PSN
- Lucky’s Tale
- Eschatos
New on Xbox Store
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories
- Chinatown Detective Agency
- Whiskey & Zombies
- Mokoko X
New Switch retail releases
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
Next week: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch), TAPE: Unveil the memories, Taito Milestones, Cathedral, Pretty Girls Rivers, Road 96, and Winning Post 9 2022.