Kirby claims a second week at no.1

Nintendo’s loveable pink blob has claimed a second week at no.1 within the UK all-formats physical chart.

With the anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga out this week, Kirby and the Forgotten Land seems unlikely to bag a third week at the top of the chart. There’s always a chance it will return, though – the next few weeks are remarkably quiet.

The rest of the top ten merely sees a shuffle, with no new arrivals. Elden Ring climbed one position to take #2, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus moved from #5 to #3.

At #4 it’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. Unlike Ghostwire Tokyo – which plummeted from #11 to #23 during its second week on sale – it seems that Tiny Tina has staying power.

FIFA 22 is at #5, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe surged from #10 to #6, the slightly controversial Gran Turismo 7 fell from #4 to #7, WWE 2K22 held onto #8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Horizon Forbidden West – which is yet to leave the top ten, we believe.

The top 40 saw a new entry too – Crusader Kings 3: Console Edition sneaked in at #40. The Xbox version is available on Game Pass, which likely impacted sales.