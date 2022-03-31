NIS America announces four new games, including a Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief remaster

Prolific publisher NIS America revealed four new games during a recent live stream.

Acquire’s PS2 stealth adventure Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief heads to PS4, Switch, and PC this autumn, marking the first time it has gained a western release. Playing as a thief out to save their family, your actions will impact the storyline and hold consequences.

A collector’s edition has been revealed, including concept art cards, a soundtrack CD, an enamel pin, and a traditional furoshiki wrapping cloth.

Then there’s Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, which brings together La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure for a Switch release this summer. This is a slight departure for the series, with Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure being a PSone game originally.

A limited-edition is planned with a hardcover art book, and two acrylic stands with collector's coins.









Speaking of two-in-one collections, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants sees the two grid-based strategic RPGs come to PS5 and Xbox Series for the first time this summer.

Then finally there’s Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for PS5, which will include all previously released cosmetic DLC from the PS4 and PS Vita versions.

Take a look at the trailers for all four announcements below.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3

It’s Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief that piques our interest the most. Acquire’s open-ended, and surprisingly silly, Way of the Samurai 3 was one of our most played Xbox 360 titles.