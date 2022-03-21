Final Fantasy Origin is no stranger to the UK top ten

It seems Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is off to a slow start, arriving in the UK chart at #8. The best it could manage in the single format charts was #4 in the Xbox Series X top ten, sandwiched between Dying Light 2 and Forza Horizon 5.

Digital sales may paint a different picture, but it it’s fair to say it isn’t flying off shelves in the same way Elden Ring is.

Stranger of Paradise wasn’t the only new arrival. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach took #10 in the all-formats charts, along with #2 in the PS4 chart. Its debut seems to have benefitted Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection, which climbs the Xbox One chart by six places to #11.

My Universe: Puppies & Kittens (aah!) on Switch put in a top 40 showing too, making #37.

It appears one of the retailers had a Switch promotion last week as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury are all back in the top ten – with Brilliant Diamond climbing as high as #5. It was at #26 last week.

Metroid Dread also returned to the top 40 at #14.

It was Gran Turismo 7 that held onto #1, making it three weeks on top. And this was despite controversy surrounding its recent update.

Elden Ring climbed to #2, WWE 2K22 fell to #3, while Pokémon Legends Arceus moved from #5 to #4. Oddly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe left the top ten this week –the first time in eons – even though new DLC launched on Friday.