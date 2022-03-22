IllFonic reveals the multiplayer-focused Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

IllFonic, creators of Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday The 13th: The Game, have revealed the similarly multiplayer-focused Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

Set after the events of Ghostbusters Afterlife, it sees a new team of Ghostbusters taking advice from Winston and Ray – voiced by Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd – before heading out on missions. The firehouse HQ acts as a hub where equipment can be upgraded and tested prior to teaming up with others.

4v1 asymmetrical play is the order of the day, with one player taking over a ghost. Ghosts can possess objects, scare citizens and summon minions. Ghostbusters must track enemy locations with PKE meters, keep citizens calm, and catch the ghost before locations become too haunted.

The action for Ghostbusters is viewed in first-person, while a third-person camera is used for ghosts. It sounds like there will be a variety of ghosts to play as, each with their own abilities

Cross-platform multiplayer will feature, allowing PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series and Xbox One owners to team up. AI players will fill in vacant slots, and solo play is possible.

“Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved IPs in the world, so we are pulling out all the stops to make something special and accessible to this diverse fanbase,” said Charles Brungardt, CEO, IllFonic.

It’s due out Q4 2022. Around Halloween time is a good shout, we reckon.

Xbox and PlayStation owners playing together…mass hysteria!