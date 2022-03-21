Out this week: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, GhostWire: Tokyo, Kirby Forgotten Land, The Ascent, A Memoir Blue, more

A trio of big-name titles await this week, including Bethesda’s timed PS5 exclusive GhostWire: Tokyo.
Originally conceived as The Evil Within 3, it sees Tokyo’s population vanish instantly during a siege by supernatural beings. As one of the few survivors, it’s a case of teaming up with a vengeful spirit to fight back and find your family.
The Switch gets an exclusive too – the anticipated Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which has seemingly had more time and resources put into it than a typical Kirby game. The result is something that closer resembles a mainline Zelda or Super Mario entry. The RPG/farming hybrid Rune Factory 5 heads to Switch, too.
Then there’s the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a full-price release set in a fantasy realm. This means magic, unicorns, dragons, and whimsy. Oh, and an obligatory season pass.
Former Xbox exclusive The Ascent makes the jump to PS4/PS5. This cyberpunk twin-stick shooter RPG frequently looks sensational, and battles are fast-paced and chaotic, but it also stumbles with oversights that should’ve been picked up in playtesting. We awarded the Xbox version a 7/10.
Annapurna Interactive are back with A Memoir Blue, an interactive poem detailing the love between a mother and daughter, which also features a delightfully inconsistent art style. It’s due on all formats and on Game Pass at launch.
Other new releases include the strategic mech shooter Relayer, vibrant puzzler BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land, NeoGeo shooter sequel Andro Dunos 2, a belated Xbox conversion of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World! – which allegedly has a Platinum Trophy that unlocks in less than five minutes. Now there’s a sign of quality.
New multiformat releases
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- A Place for the Unwilling
- Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor
- The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved the World!
- Richy’s Nightmares
- A Memoir Blue
- Aery – Calm Mind 2
- Devastator
- Andro Dunos 2
- The Sims 4: Decor to the Max Kit
New on PSN
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- The Ascent
- Pro Deer Hunting Out West
- Sky Gamblers – Air Supremacy 2
- STRIDE
- Mr. Prepper
- Taqoban
- Burger Break
- Relayer
- Ai Kiss 3: Cute
- Tunche
New on Xbox Store
- Kraken Academy
- BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Ever Forward
- Stranded Deep
- Dodgeball Academia
- Rune Factory 5
- GROW: SONG OF THE EVERTREE
Next week: Crusader Kings III: Console Edition, Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files, Moss: Book II, Weird West, MLB The Show 22, In Nightmare, Agent Intercept, Real Heroes: Firefighter HD, Whisper Trip, Ikai, Evercade Renovation Cartridge 1, Evercade Gremlin Collection 1, and Catie in MeowmeowLand.