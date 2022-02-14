Out this week: Horizon Forbidden West, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, The King of Fighters XV, Rumbleverse, Infernax, more

Although Horizon Zero Dawn was a mammoth success for Sony, selling over 20 million copies across PS4 and PC, it did have its fair share of naysayers. The most common complaint was that there wasn’t a great deal to do outside of mission objectives; a vast world with little going on, other than roaming adversaries.

Hopefully Horizon Forbidden West gives Aloy more to do between taking down Zoid alikes. Even with the last-gen strap, don’t be surprised to hear critics claim that it’s one of the best-looking games of all time. The underwater sections, in particular, look set to dazzle.

We’re also hoping that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is a better game than its predecessor. Vanilla Dynasty Warriors 9 left a lot to be desired, featuring a bland world and characters with few differences between them. In typical Empires fashion, castle sieges and political interactions feature.

Then there’s The King of Fighters XV, reviews of which are now live. The PS5 version currently has an 81% Metacritic, which includes a handful of 9/10s.

“Simply put, King of Fighters XV is a delight. I am a long-term fan of the series, and while it isn’t visually the huge step into the current powerful gen of consoles you might expect, the lengthy gestation period was more than worth the wait. SNK have focused on delivering a smooth and intuitive gameplay experience that will hopefully entice new fans, satisfy the existing KOF community and feature prominently in the competitive scene,” said God is a Geek.

The Switch isn’t without a major release either, gaining Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, which brings together AC II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

As for smaller releases, we can expect the free-to-play 40 person brawler royale Rumbleverse, NES-style brutal Castlevania alike Infernax – which Nintendo Life enjoyed – and the day-glo high-speed rhythm game Beat Souls.

New release trailers

Horizon Forbidden West

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

The King of Fighters XV

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Rumbleverse

Infernax

Beat Souls

Super Toy Cars Offroad

New multiformat releases

The King of Fighters XV

Mages and Treasures

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

Rumbleverse

Infernax

Beat Souls

Mekabolt+

New on PSN

Horizon Forbidden West

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden

DragonRideVR

Heart of the Woods

Fluffy Cubed

Ice Station Z

New on Xbox Store

Choice of Life: Middle Ages

Gem Wizards Tactics

From Heaven To Earth

New Switch retail releases

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Next week: Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, GRID Legends, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Life is Strange: True Colors (Switch), Martha is Dead, Sol Cresta, Monark, Space Robinson, MeteoHeroes Saving Planet Earth, Explosive Candy World, , Monster Crown, Tux and Fanny (Xbox One), and Clouzy!