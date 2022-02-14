UK Chart: GTA: The Trilogy re-enters at #6 while top five remains unchanged

There’s little change within this week’s UK physical chart, with the only major occurrence being the belated Switch release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition bumping the collection from #38 to #6. It also took a respectable #4 in the Switch top twenty.

There’s so little action within the chart, in fact, that the top five remains unchanged. This means Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no.1 for a third week running with Dying Light 2, FIFA 22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailing behind.

Mario Party Superstars also managed to hold onto #7. Minecraft dropped to #8, Ring Fit Adventure moved up to #9, and then at #10 – frozen one more – it’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection leaves the top 40 entirely this week, although there is a good chance it’ll return at some point.

We can also expect to see another PS5-exclusive – Horizon Forbidden West – climb the chart high next Monday, being highly likely to dethrone Pokémon Legends. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires and The King of Fighters XV may make top 20 appearances too; possibly top ten for the latter.