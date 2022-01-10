No change at the top of the charts

The first chart of the year sees little movement, to the point where the no.1s in every single format chart remains unchanged.

This means Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running. FIFA 22 likewise stays put at #2, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains at #3.

At #4 it’s Minecraft on Switch, up from #7. Then at #5 it’s another non-mover – Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Finally, at #6, there’s a hint of action – the gut-busting Ring Fit Adventure has made a gallant return, rising from #11.

PS5 launch title Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales fell from #4 to #7, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond sank two positions to #8, Just Dance 2022 dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V – up from #15.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is starting to make headway, this week climbing from #26 to #11. Fellow Switch exclusive 51 Worldwide Games had a strong week too, re-entering the top 40 at #13 thanks to a price cut.

LEGO Jurassic World, Mario Golf: Star Rush and NBA 2K22 managed to re-enter at the lower end of the chart. Forza Horizon 5 looks set to already depart the top 40, meanwhile, currently at #40.