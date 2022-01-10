Out this week: The Anacrusis, Shadow Man: Remastered, Spelunky 2 (Xbox One), Far Cry 6 – Pagan: Control, more

This Week's Games

If Back 4 Blood didn’t satisfy that co-op itch, worry not – The Anacrusis is out on Xbox One, Xbox Series and Steam this week, offering similar four-player horde culling thrills.

Here, we’re up against aliens and armed with sci-fi weapons, including stasis grenades and energy shields. Intelligent AI controls waves and item placement, promising unique situations each time. The kind you’ll want to tell your friends about, apparently.

Shadow Man: Remastered is down for a 13th Jan release on PS4, while the Switch version is due 17th Jan – next Monday. When we can expect the Xbox One version is hard to say, as there’s no official press release to confirm dates.

This remaster is a deluxe version of sorts, restoring lost content and adding new areas. The Steam version, released last year, went down well with fans of the original.  

The Xbox One plays catch-up, gaining the excellent Spelunky 2, cyberpunk thriller Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story and the colourful 3D platformer Super Sami Roll.

Then on both PS4 and Xbox One there’s the competitive RTS Mushroom Wars 2, visual novel Kansei: The Second Turn HD, tactical RPG Battle Brothers, Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC, and the spiritual avian adventure Aery – Dreamscape. Nothing in common with ‘90s raves, sadly.

Kansei: The Second Turn HD and Aery – Dreamscape are coming to Switch too, along with bealted releases of Nova-111 and Astroneer. Look out for a round-up on Thursday.

New release trailers

The Anacrusis 

Shadow Man: Remastered

Far Cry 6 – Pagan: Control

Mushroom Wars 2

Kansei: The Second Turn HD 

Aery – Dreamscape

Super Sami Roll 

Operation Zeta 

New multiformat releases

  • Far Cry 6 – Pagan: Control
  • Kansei: The Second Turn HD
  • Battle Brothers
  • Mushroom Wars 2
  • Aery – Dreamscape
  • Demoniaca: Everlasting Night

New on PSN

  • Shadow Man: Remastered
  • Infinite Tanks WWII

New on Xbox Store

  • Super Sami Roll
  • Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
  • Spelunky 2
  • The Anacrusis   
  • Operation Zeta

Next week: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Blackwind, WindJammers 2, Queeny Army, Nobody Saves the World, Dysmantle, RPGolf Legends, Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, Gravity Chase, Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers, River City Girls (PS5), and Pupperazzi.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now