reIterate() is a feature-packed precision platformer hitting Steam next month

Blog

Get ready to die, die and die again. Black Country Games’ reIterate() is a modern precision platformer channelling Super Meat Boy and the publisher’s debut release – Quickly, Quackley!

reIterate() has been in development since October 2020 – developer Zayne has been chronicling the game’s progress on their Let’s Talk Game Design YouTube channel.

Incorporating a retro aesthetic with a contrasting colour palette, it sees a pixel art hero wall-jump and double jump through spike-filled stages. Over 60 stages will feature, while a backstory – with skippable cut-scenes – should help hold the package together.

The feature list is pretty impressive, including a speedrun mode, a tougher Black Edition mode with remixed stages, a dedicated ‘Time Slow’ manoeuvre for accessibility, and a jukebox system. “Silky smoothness” is also promised thanks to an uncapped framerate.

reIterate() is due 13th January on Steam, giving plenty of time to get your soundtrack playlist ready.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now