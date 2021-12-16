Chicory, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, OMNO, Dungeon Munchies, and One Hand Clapping hit the Switch

Yesterday’s Indie World Showcase saw four new games spontaneously appear on the Switch eShop -Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Timelie.

Dungeon Munchies is a side-scrolling action RPG with a focus on cooking up the spoils of war, which in turn bestows new abilities. Let’s Play! Oink Games follows in the footsteps of the Jackbox series to deliver digital versions of popular board games, while Timelie is a stealth puzzle adventure where you control time like a media player.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is one you may already be familiar with – this artistic ditty launched to glowing reviews on PC and PS4 earlier this year, being a top-down affair in a colouring book world where you can doddle anywhere. This ties in heavily to puzzle solving.

Going back to scheduled programming, there’s the puzzle adventure mashup Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. This puzzle game spin-off has gained comparisons to Wario’s Woods, with the majority of review scores being a mixture of 8s and 9s.

Then there’s OMNO, an open-world puzzle adventure set on vast alien worlds teeming with creatures. We gave the Xbox One version 8/10 back in July. “It may only take an afternoon to beat, but while it lasts it’s likely you’ll treasure every moment,” we said.

One Hand Clapping seems to be flying under the radar somewhat. It’s a unique proposition – a 2D platformer in which a microphone is used to solve musical puzzles. That’s joined by the 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis, the obstacle-packed doodler Love Pop!, Arcade Archives: Mirai Ninja, and Aspire: Ina’s Tale – a journey of self-discovery set within a living tower.

The Wii U gets a new release too, in the form of FPS RTO 3.

New Switch eShop releases

OMNO – £12.99

Full of puzzles, secrets and obstacles to overcome, where the power of a lost civilisation will carry you through forests, deserts and tundras – even to the clouds.

Trash Quest – £8.99

Explore an interconnected maze of space station’s rooms as you destroy robots, collect power-ups and unlock shortcuts. With each level completed, the difficulty of fighting with enemies increases.

Sakura Santa – £9.99

Koji is feeling a bit down. This year is the first Christmas he’s spending alone. After moving away from home to attend the University of his dreams, he found his college life to be rather lonely.

Feeling distraught, he wanders to his local shrine to make an offering. His wish is a simple one, to have someone special to spend Christmas with this year. Shortly after making that wish, he meets three girls, all with unusual quirks. They want to spend time with him in the days leading up to Christmas, leaving Koji with quite the dilemma.

Who should he spend Christmas with this year?

FILMECHANISM – £15.49

“FILMECHANISM” is a 2D puzzle action game! Help “REC” reach the goal RECORDING and RESTORING different objects on the stage!

Challenge over 200 unique puzzles with to guide the mysteriously cute camera humanoid “REC” to the goal!

Make full use of your puzzle brain to figure out the conditions before and after the action, and your action brain to move according to the situation! Play the stages repeatedly, and feel the exhilaration when you clear them!

Enjoy the retro but stylish world of “FILMECHANISM” with its beautiful 8-bit style graphics and sounds!

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel – £17.99

When seven people fall prey to a vicious curse, they discover that the true threat rests not within the shadows, but within their own hearts and minds. The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel is an interactive horror-themed drama inspired by classic Asian horror films. Told through an immersive branching narrative, the game casts players in the ever-shifting roles of seven characters as they find themselves entangled in a mystery that’s plagued Ermengarde Mansion for centuries.

The choices you make will shape and drive the story forward. Will you mend a relationship on the verge of collapse, or will you let it fall apart? Will you risk saving someone despite the consequences you could face or leave them to meet a gruesome end? Beyond the horror themes of The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel, there is heavy emphasis on character development and interaction. The fate of each of these individuals is in your hands.

Let’s Play! Oink Games – £17.99

Selling over 1,000,000 copies worldwide, the continually growing game maker, Oink Games, has brought their works to the Nintendo Switch! Enjoy playing these board games a new way, with friends or family, in any situation. Either online or offline, Let’s Play!

Dungeon Munchies – £12.49

You’ve been revived in a massive underground complex and you must leave this bizarre facility. Aided by the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you must stay safe, get fed, find a way to get out.

Dungeon Munchies is a side-scrolling action RPG with a focus on hunting down creatures, cooking them, and eating dishes to gain certain abilities. The combination of dishes you choose to eat will impact your entire play style.

Timelie – £17.99

Perceive future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, sneak an enemy, and manipulate time through this companionship journey of a mysterious cat and a little girl with a precognitive power.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – £17.09

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!

Something terrible happened. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It’s up to you, Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It’s a big job… but you’re ready for it! Probably!

One Hand Clapping – £12.49

One Hand Clapping is a vocal 2D platformer. Solve puzzles, by singing or humming into your microphone, and find confidence in the power of your voice as it changes the world around you.

One Hand Clapping is a relaxing, inspiring puzzle platformer that focuses on vocal input to progress through its vibrant world. Build confidence in your voice as you utilize melody, rhythm, and harmony as your tools. Take your time. You have nothing to lose and won’t get punished for making a mistake.

Meet loveable characters who will assist you and cheer you on and inspire self-expression without being pushy. You don’t have to be a vocalist prodigy to enjoy One Hand Clapping. Just conquer your doubts, battle the silence, and sing your song.

Just hook up a microphone and you’re good to go!

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – £17.99

Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment, and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes, and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon!

– Enter a world of falling block puzzle games, with a dungeon-crawling twist! Bump into enemies to battle them and trade damage in a unique combat system. An all-new hybrid that’s never been seen before. Group foes together for massive chain attacks while grabbing keys, power-ups, and potions to refill your health!

Sniper Time: The Shooting Range – £3.49

Test yourself at the firing range shooting different types of rifles competing with a stopwatch. Different levels and targets are waiting for you. Ready? Some tips for you. Use proper gun for each situation. When you’re getting ready to fire, hold your breath. Squeeze the trigger softly.Use a solid rest to improve accuracy. Don’t forget to reload. It’s your time. Good luck!

Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition – £9.89

Reach the core of each level by slipping through a series of circular layers. Time your jumps carefully to avoid the creatures that reside within the circles and reach the next layer. As you go deeper, the action gets faster and more challenging! Can you keep up?

The standard mode includes 50 stages of mind-bending action, with 5 bosses that will test your nerves. You can also measure your time yourself in speedrun mode.

In Ultimate Edition you’ll put your skills to the ultimate test! The additional Affinity mode is a new endless mode with level after level of increasing difficulty. The progress you make each time will bring you closer to unlocking 60 new color themes, making Circa Infinity an extremely visual experience!

Aspire: Ina’s Tale – £11.69

Get lost in a mystical side-scrolling adventure through beautiful sprawling levels, each with their own distinct feel. Every region presents its own peculiarities to unravel.

Forgotten Hill Disillusion – £4.99

Welcome to Forgotten Hill Museum, a place where the past, the present, nature, art and the unknown are exhibited!

Do you want to have the best experience of this visit? If so take some advice: never believe your eyes. Forgotten Hill Disillusion is a first-person point and click game with a horror and grotesque atmosphere, focused on solving puzzles and riddles in order to discover the secrets of the disturbing town of Forgotten Hill.

Will you solve the mystery and escape? But, above all, will you survive?

Crazy Zen Codeword – £8.99

A seriously addictive skills-based game with the meditative setting of a tranquil zen garden.

Think you’re up for the challenge? You might just need to be a wordsmith!

Use our letter picker to fill in the grey blanks and find as many words as you can to complete the board! Remember every letter that you use, you can only use once, so use them wisely…

Bored of the monotony of easy word searches and puzzles? We’ve got you covered. This codeword requires a sharp mind, combining the most formidable elements of word find games and crossword puzzles. For English Language enthusiasts and boredom fighters alike!

Him & Her 3 – £8.99

Help the cutest video game couple to meet once again. A puzzle platformer with an unique gameplay mechanic. Only love can win in the end.

Murder Diaries 3 – Santa’s Trail of Blood – £9.99

In this game you abstractly follow the narration of a young man who slowly but surely becomes insane.

This leads you straight into the middle of an exciting murder case and a murder mystery unfolds while you listen to the testimonies of witness, friends and relatives.

The whole game is somewhat Christmas flavoured – however, don’t get yourself comfortable, the game not going to give you a nice and warm feeling but rather confront you with a cold and harsh reality as the thrilling storytelling of the game will leave you with a cold shiver down your spine.

The game is a must have for any true fan of thrillers and anyone how enjoys a murder mystery that goes beyond the normal story telling.

Love Pop! – £8.09

Draw lines on the screen to send love and kisses to your neighbors.

Guide the heart through more than 100 levels full of obstacles and evil neighbors who will want to keep your love. And this is not the only thing! On your way you will find other caged hearts waiting to be rescued so you can play with them.

Let love be unleashed in the neighborhood

Hashihime of the Old Book Town append – £45.89

Tamamori came to Tokyo with his sights set on getting accepted to the Imperial University. However, he doesn’t pass the entrance exam, and is so undisciplined and wrapped up in endless fantasies that he’s kicked out of his boarding house after only two years. Through a stroke of luck, Tamamori begins to live and work at Umebachidou, a used book store. There, he enjoys whiling away his time as a “student preparing for entrance exams” and taking advantage of friends who are also from his hometown. But one right after the other, mysterious deaths befall those friends and, realizing he’s been repeating the same rainy three days over and over again, Tamamori finds himself racing throughout Jinbochou to save them.

In this pop-occult mystery that surrounds the deaths of his friends…

What is real, and what is a hallucination?

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers – £13.49

The perfect game for all dinosaur fans!

A lovingly designed indie game with hand-painted illustrations.

Choose your puzzle from a variety of fascinating dinosaur motifs. Depending on the level of difficulty, you can determine the number of puzzle pieces.

New on Wii U eShop

RTO 3 – £7.99

The lunar base, where you are stationed as part of the security forces, is under siege. Having just escaped from enemy captivity you are now on your own and must fight against overwhelming odds to survive.

Featuring large and complex levels with nonstop action RTO 3 is a first person shooter which will keep you entertained for hours.

Next week (and beyond): Carebotz, Gardener’s Path, Lynn, The Girl Drawn On Puzzles, Tunnel of Doom, 8 & 9 Ball Pocket, Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble, American Man, Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover, Cold Silence, Asteroids: Recharged (27th Dec), and Lacuna (28th Dec.)