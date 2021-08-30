Aliens: Fireteam Elite claims UK chart top spot while No More Heroes III settles for #16

Especially if we factor in digital sales, Aliens: Fireteam Elite can likely be considered a success – it’s the UK’s no.1 this week, taking over from Sony’s Ghost of Tshushima: Director’s Cut.

No More Heroes III settles for #16. The Switch top 20 paints a slightly rosier picture, where the boss rush hack ‘n slasher debuts at #5.

The sleeper hit Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 re-surfaces at #31 in the all-formats top 40 too, thanks to the new PS5 release.

The rest of the top ten merely sees a shuffle. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and GTA V rise to claim #2, #3 and #4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales falls to #5, down from #3.

FIFA 21 – which was heavily reduced at retail last week – rises to #6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons moves up to #7, Marvel’s Avengers re-enters the top ten at #8, last week’s chart-topper Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut falls to #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of The Last of Us Part II.

Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game departs the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #15.