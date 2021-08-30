Out this week: WeKey, Rustler, RICO London, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Clid the Snail, The Medium (PS5), more

A weird and wonderful assortment of new games lies before us this week, with plenty to tempt. A good reminder of how vast the gaming spectrum has become nowadays, we’d say.

Roll up, roll up, and witness WeKey – a co-op adventure where two kiwis are tasked with keeping a mailroom ticking over – the surprisingly lavish-looking top-down shooter Clid the Snail, cutesy farming/crafting RPG Kitaria Fables, short psychological puzzler Alveole, and Ruster – a comical crime caper set in Medieval times, promising a bunch of daft missions to complete.

Then on the slightly more serious side, there’s the multiformat arcade-style brawler Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, cel-shaded shooter sequel RICO London, and the ‘90s set comic-book-style adventure The Big Con.

Lake, meanwhile, takes us back to 1986 for a relaxed adventure in a sleepy town.

The PS5 also gets Timothy’s Night – a noir open-world shooter with platform elements – and a belated release of the paranormal horror The Medium. The Switch’s Crown Trick also makes the jump to PS4 and Xbox One, being a turn-based roguelike from Team17.

Collectors of physical Switch games might be interested in Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 and NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1, too.

New multiformat releases

  • KeyWe
  • Crown Trick
  • Monster Harvest
  • Guts ‘N Goals
  • Rustler
  • Maneater: Truth Quest
  • Lamentum
  • Kitaria Fables
  • Demon Gaze EXTRA
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
  • Golf Club: Wasteland
  • RICO London
  • Alveole

New on PSN

  • Clid the Snail
  • Timothy’s Night
  • The Medium

New on Xbox Store

  • Galaxy Squad
  • Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
  • Yuoni
  • MiniGolf Tour
  • The Magister
  • WeakWood Throne
  • The Big Con
  • Song of Iron
  • Lake

New Switch retail releases

  • KeyWe
  • NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1
  • Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1
  • Monster Harvest
  • Rustler
  • Equestrian Training
  • Kitaria Fables

Next week: Tales of Arise, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Lost in Random, Life is Strange: True Colors, NBA 2K22, Toy Soldiers HD, The Artful Escape, Boulder Dash Deluxe, From Earth to Heaven, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, The Touryst (PS4), Ultra Age, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bus Simulator 21, Struggling, and Hindsight 20/20.
