Out this week: WeKey, Rustler, RICO London, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Clid the Snail, The Medium (PS5), more

A weird and wonderful assortment of new games lies before us this week, with plenty to tempt. A good reminder of how vast the gaming spectrum has become nowadays, we’d say.

Roll up, roll up, and witness WeKey – a co-op adventure where two kiwis are tasked with keeping a mailroom ticking over – the surprisingly lavish-looking top-down shooter Clid the Snail, cutesy farming/crafting RPG Kitaria Fables, short psychological puzzler Alveole, and Ruster – a comical crime caper set in Medieval times, promising a bunch of daft missions to complete.

Then on the slightly more serious side, there’s the multiformat arcade-style brawler Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, cel-shaded shooter sequel RICO London, and the ‘90s set comic-book-style adventure The Big Con.

Lake, meanwhile, takes us back to 1986 for a relaxed adventure in a sleepy town.

The PS5 also gets Timothy’s Night – a noir open-world shooter with platform elements – and a belated release of the paranormal horror The Medium. The Switch’s Crown Trick also makes the jump to PS4 and Xbox One, being a turn-based roguelike from Team17.

Collectors of physical Switch games might be interested in Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 and NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1, too.

New release trailers

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

RICO London

The Medium

Rustler

KeyWe

Crown Trick

Kitaria Fables

The Big Con

Clid the Snail

Timothy’s Night

Lake

New multiformat releases

KeyWe

Crown Trick

Monster Harvest

Guts ‘N Goals

Rustler

Maneater: Truth Quest

Lamentum

Kitaria Fables

Demon Gaze EXTRA

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Golf Club: Wasteland

RICO London

Alveole

New on PSN

Clid the Snail

Timothy’s Night

The Medium

New on Xbox Store

Galaxy Squad

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas

Yuoni

MiniGolf Tour

The Magister

WeakWood Throne

The Big Con

Song of Iron

Lake

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

KeyWe

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1

Monster Harvest

Rustler

Equestrian Training

Kitaria Fables

Next week: Tales of Arise, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Lost in Random, Life is Strange: True Colors, NBA 2K22, Toy Soldiers HD, The Artful Escape, Boulder Dash Deluxe, From Earth to Heaven, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, The Touryst (PS4), Ultra Age, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bus Simulator 21, Struggling, and Hindsight 20/20.