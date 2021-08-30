Out this week: WeKey, Rustler, RICO London, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, Clid the Snail, The Medium (PS5), more

A weird and wonderful assortment of new games lies before us this week, with plenty to tempt. A good reminder of how vast the gaming spectrum has become nowadays, we’d say.
Roll up, roll up, and witness WeKey – a co-op adventure where two kiwis are tasked with keeping a mailroom ticking over – the surprisingly lavish-looking top-down shooter Clid the Snail, cutesy farming/crafting RPG Kitaria Fables, short psychological puzzler Alveole, and Ruster – a comical crime caper set in Medieval times, promising a bunch of daft missions to complete.
Then on the slightly more serious side, there’s the multiformat arcade-style brawler Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, cel-shaded shooter sequel RICO London, and the ‘90s set comic-book-style adventure The Big Con.
Lake, meanwhile, takes us back to 1986 for a relaxed adventure in a sleepy town.
The PS5 also gets Timothy’s Night – a noir open-world shooter with platform elements – and a belated release of the paranormal horror The Medium. The Switch’s Crown Trick also makes the jump to PS4 and Xbox One, being a turn-based roguelike from Team17.
Collectors of physical Switch games might be interested in Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 and NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1, too.
New release trailers
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
RICO London
The Medium
Rustler
KeyWe
Crown Trick
Kitaria Fables
The Big Con
Clid the Snail
Timothy’s Night
Lake
New multiformat releases
- KeyWe
- Crown Trick
- Monster Harvest
- Guts ‘N Goals
- Rustler
- Maneater: Truth Quest
- Lamentum
- Kitaria Fables
- Demon Gaze EXTRA
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Golf Club: Wasteland
- RICO London
- Alveole
New on PSN
- Clid the Snail
- Timothy’s Night
- The Medium
New on Xbox Store
- Galaxy Squad
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
- Yuoni
- MiniGolf Tour
- The Magister
- WeakWood Throne
- The Big Con
- Song of Iron
- Lake
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- KeyWe
- NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol 1
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1
- Monster Harvest
- Rustler
- Equestrian Training
- Kitaria Fables
Next week: Tales of Arise, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Lost in Random, Life is Strange: True Colors, NBA 2K22, Toy Soldiers HD, The Artful Escape, Boulder Dash Deluxe, From Earth to Heaven, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, The Touryst (PS4), Ultra Age, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bus Simulator 21, Struggling, and Hindsight 20/20.