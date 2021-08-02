NEO: The World Ends with You enters UK chart at #10, while Samurai Warriors 5 misses out

A handful of last week’s new titles gained physical releases, but only one managed to break the UK top 40 – NEO: The World Ends with You at a respectable #10. The Square-Enix published JRPG also made #4 in the PS4 chart and #8 in the Switch chart, so we can almost certainly consider it a success.

Samurai Warriors 5 missed out on a top 40 chart placing, showing up only within the lower end of the PS4 chart. This series has been away for a little too long, perhaps.

The other no-show was Microsoft Flight Simulator, but this is less of a surprise considering it’s available on Xbox Game Pass. The £59.99 price tag have been off-putting also.

Circling back to the top ten, F1 2021 has claimed a second consecutive week at no.1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch remains at #2 for another week likewise.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft climb the chart to claim #3, #4 and #5.

GTA V moves up to #6, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales falls to #7.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 re-enters the top ten at #8. The sports compendium also manages to top the Xbox One chart this week, incidentally.

EA’s soon-to-be-outdated FIFA 21 falls to #9 – down from #4 – and finally at #10 it’s the aforementioned Square-Enix JRPG.

Special mention also goes to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which for some reason or another has plummeted from #3 to #40. A lack of PS5 stock is the likely culprit.