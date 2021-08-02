Out this week: Hunter’s Arena: Legends, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, Orbals, Zengeon, more

Last week publishers were tripping over themselves to get their new releases out the door. There were so many new games that we even felt that some – such as The Forgotten City, Fuga: Melodies of Steel and Horror Tales: The Wine – were being pushed aside. This week? The quietest we’ve seen in months.

PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Hunter’s Arena: Legends for free at launch. However, its inclusion in this month’s line-up hasn’t exactly gone down well.

This thirty-player battle royale is still in early access on Steam, where it sells for £15.99, and it doesn’t appear to offer much more than your typical free-to-play arena battler. While we don’t doubt it’ll be downloaded en masse at launch, the developers will have their work cut out to keep an active userbase.

Xbox Series X/S launch title The Falconeer gets the ‘complete edition’ treatment, spreading its wings to PS5, PS4 and Switch. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the base game plus The Hunter and Edge of the World DLCs, along with the Ormir dragon player class.

Orbals was announced mere days ago yet bounces onto all-formats this week. It’s a colourful platform puzzler with spherical characters, much like 2017’s Deformers. It comes from FarSight Studio, best known for the Pinball Arcade series. Well, that and the YouTuber favourite Action 52.

Others of note include Zengeon – an anime style action RPG that’s been knocking around on Early Access for a while – the isometric hack ‘n slash role-player Animus: Revenant, and the pixel art ‘Metroidvania’ Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption.

We may see Harvest Moon: One World may turn up on Xbox One, too.

Next week: Hades, Synth Riders, Action Arcade Wrestling, Shadowverse Champion’s Battle, Button City, The Plane Effect, Godfall (PS4), Foreclosed, Gelly Break Deluxe, Faraday Protocol, Untitled Darkness, Black Book, Tetragon, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four, Fort Triumph, and Ever Forward.