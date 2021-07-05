This week’s UK chart is par for the course

In what was a slow week for UK game sales, Mario Golf: Super Rush had no trouble maintaining the UK chart top spot.

FIFA 21 also held onto #2 for the second week running.

The rest of the top ten merely saw a slight shuffle, with the only noteworthy occurrence being Switch launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild re-entering at #10 – up from #25.

Indeed, it seems the Switch saw a sales boost last week as several key releases either climbed significantly or re-entered. Our guess is that the recent minor discount on the Switch Lite is why – Amazon was selling the system for around £170 over the weekend.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft claim the remaining places in the top five. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart fell to #6, GTA V re-entered the top ten at #7, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury rose to #8, while Resident Evil Village climbed from #15 to #9.

There was a new entry too – Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, published by Wizards of the Coast themselves, took #23.

Bandai-Namco’s multiformat action RPG Scarlet Nexus sticks around at #27.

However, we say farewell to Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, which has departed the top 40 after just one week.