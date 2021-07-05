Out this week: Monster Hunter Stories 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Crash Drive 3, more

July’s big-name releases are spread thinly, with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and F1 2021 Deluxe Edition due next week and then a lull until the likes of Cris Tales and Samurai Warriors 5 arrive at the end of the month.
This week is quite Switch centric – Nintendo’s platform gains Capcom’s swish RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, plus belated conversions of the JRPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and SUDA51’s crime noir tale The Silver Case 2425.
A Plague Tale: Innocence – a former GOTY for many – receives a next-gen spruce up, arriving as a PS Plus freebie on PS5. Switch owners aren’t being left out either – a cloud version is due on the eShop at the end of the week.
Watch Dogs: Legion gains its new Bloodline DLC, meanwhile. The trailer’s below.
Then there’s the online stunt racer Crash Drive 3, the whimsical photography adventure Beasts of Maravilla Island, a PSVR iteration of Sniper Elite, and Indigo 7: Quest for Love – a colourful puzzle game for up to four players. “Wear your swimsuit, dust off your beach tennis rackets, and put batteries in your old radio to enjoy this cool puzzle game,” reads the blurb.
New release trailers
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Beasts of Maravilla Island
Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline
Crash Drive 3
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
The Silver Case 2425
New on multiformat releases
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline
- Indigo 7: Quest for Love
- Crash Drive 3
- Monster Harvest
- Heart of the Woods
New on PSN
- A Plague Tale: Innocence – PS5
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
- Sniper Elite VR
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Memory Lane 2
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
New on Xbox Store
- Beasts of Maravilla Island
- Police Stories
- Imagine Earth
- Blitz Breaker
- Blue Fire
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
New Switch eShop releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox
- The Silver Case 2425
- Farmers Vs Zombies
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
Next week: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, F1 2021 Deluxe Edition, Where the Heart Leads, Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing, Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare, Blaster Master Zero 2, Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials, and Within the Blade.