Out this week: Monster Hunter Stories 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Crash Drive 3, more

July’s big-name releases are spread thinly, with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and F1 2021 Deluxe Edition due next week and then a lull until the likes of Cris Tales and Samurai Warriors 5 arrive at the end of the month.

This week is quite Switch centric – Nintendo’s platform gains Capcom’s swish RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, plus belated conversions of the JRPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox and SUDA51’s crime noir tale The Silver Case 2425.

A Plague Tale: Innocence – a former GOTY for many – receives a next-gen spruce up, arriving as a PS Plus freebie on PS5. Switch owners aren’t being left out either – a cloud version is due on the eShop at the end of the week.

Watch Dogs: Legion gains its new Bloodline DLC, meanwhile. The trailer’s below.

Then there’s the online stunt racer Crash Drive 3, the whimsical photography adventure Beasts of Maravilla Island, a PSVR iteration of Sniper Elite, and Indigo 7: Quest for Love – a colourful puzzle game for up to four players. “Wear your swimsuit, dust off your beach tennis rackets, and put batteries in your old radio to enjoy this cool puzzle game,” reads the blurb.

New release trailers

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline

Crash Drive 3

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

The Silver Case 2425

New on multiformat releases

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline

Indigo 7: Quest for Love

Crash Drive 3

Monster Harvest

Heart of the Woods

New on PSN

A Plague Tale: Innocence – PS5

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights

Sniper Elite VR

Fishing: North Atlantic

Memory Lane 2

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD

New on Xbox Store

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Police Stories

Imagine Earth

Blitz Breaker

Blue Fire

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies

New Switch eShop releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Ys Ix: Monstrum Nox

The Silver Case 2425

Farmers Vs Zombies

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

Next week: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, F1 2021 Deluxe Edition, Where the Heart Leads, Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing, Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare, Blaster Master Zero 2, Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials, and Within the Blade.